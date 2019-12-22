WOSTER: In a divided nation, we need more civility

It’s fun to talk to an old politician who has nothing to lose, and nothing to gain, because of what he chooses to say.

So I always enjoy my conversations with former U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler, especially during this Christmas season, a time of rejoicing and preparation and reflection for all — Christian and non-Christian, believer or not.

You don’t have to believe in Christ, after all, to believe in the spirit of Christmas, or in the hope that we can find, in this annual period of fellowship and giving, the better versions of ourselves.

With angry political dialogue and partisan divisions diminishing our political structure, damaging friendships and even rupturing relationships in otherwise-loving families, has there ever been a time when better versions of human beings are needed?

I don’t think so. Neither does Pressler.

The former Humboldt farm kid, who still likes to drive a big John Deere when he returns to family ground on visits, has spent much of his life seeking better versions of himself. That has been especially true since he lost his bid for a fourth U.S. Senate term to Democratic challenger Tim Johnson in 1996.