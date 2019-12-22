WOSTER: In a divided nation, we need more civility

It’s fun to talk to an old politician who has nothing to lose, and nothing to gain, because of what he chooses to say.
So I always enjoy my conversations with former U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler, especially during this Christmas season, a time of rejoicing and preparation and reflection for all — Christian and non-Christian, believer or not.
You don’t have to believe in Christ, after all, to believe in the spirit of Christmas, or in the hope that we can find, in this annual period of fellowship and giving, the better versions of ourselves.
With angry political dialogue and partisan divisions diminishing our political structure, damaging friendships and even rupturing relationships in otherwise-loving families, has there ever been a time when better versions of human beings are needed?
I don’t think so. Neither does Pressler.
The former Humboldt farm kid, who still likes to drive a big John Deere when he returns to family ground on visits, has spent much of his life seeking better versions of himself. That has been especially true since he lost his bid for a fourth U.S. Senate term to Democratic challenger Tim Johnson in 1996.
More on that in a second. First, let’s back up a bit from that bitter ‘96 campaign to the only time Larry Pressler met Donald Trump. Pressler was chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, a position Republican Sen. John Thune currently holds.
And Trump? Well, Trump was Trump — a rich guy seeking to get richer, and looking for some help from Pressler as chairman of the Commerce Committee and its transportation authority. Trump wanted airline flights to go around the air space over his Mar-a-Lago resort property in Florida, Pressler says.
“He wasn’t asking for anything illegal. He had developments going on at Mar-a-Lago and he and his team wanted help with that. They didn’t want airlines flying over his property,” Pressler says. “But I said I couldn’t touch that. It would have been outrageous for a U.S. senator to go into another state and tell air-traffic controllers how to aim traffic.
“I guess that was my great chance with Donald Trump, and I didn’t take it,” Pressler says.
Twenty years after that meeting with Trump, Pressler encountered him again, as a name on a ballot. But Pressler voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, inspiring criticism from some Republican friends.
“I had a lot or problems with her, and still do,” Pressler said. “But I thought she was the better choice at the time.”
Three years later, Pressler says Trump has made plenty of his own trouble by his behavior but also has done some good things. Pressler is leaning toward voting for Trump in 2020, noting that he’s been “all over the map” in considering candidates.
That comes from a man who first won a U.S. House seat from South Dakota in 1974 as a populist-style Republican. He grew more conservative while in office and registered independent a few years after leaving the Senate. As his populism returned, he also deepened his spiritual life and worked to set aside bitterness from the ’96 loss.
After Johnson suffered a debilitating brain hemorrhage in December of 2006, Pressler reached out to him in friendship, praying at his bedside and later endorsing Johnson in his successful 2008 campaign for a third Senate term.
“That doesn’t mean everybody has to do that,” Pressler said. “But we’ve got to get to the point where we’re civil with each other.”
In a nation so deeply divided, so tortured by coarse, mean-spirited dialogue and personal attacks, we need a lot more civility.
It’s the perfect way to say Merry Christmas.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.