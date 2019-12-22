WOSTER: In a divided nation, we need more civility
COMMENTARY

WOSTER: In a divided nation, we need more civility

Kevin Woster

Kevin Woster

It’s fun to talk to an old politician who has nothing to lose, and nothing to gain, because of what he chooses to say.

So I always enjoy my conversations with former U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler, especially during this Christmas season, a time of rejoicing and preparation and reflection for all — Christian and non-Christian, believer or not.

You don’t have to believe in Christ, after all, to believe in the spirit of Christmas, or in the hope that we can find, in this annual period of fellowship and giving, the better versions of ourselves.

With angry political dialogue and partisan divisions diminishing our political structure, damaging friendships and even rupturing relationships in otherwise-loving families, has there ever been a time when better versions of human beings are needed?

I don’t think so. Neither does Pressler.

The former Humboldt farm kid, who still likes to drive a big John Deere when he returns to family ground on visits, has spent much of his life seeking better versions of himself. That has been especially true since he lost his bid for a fourth U.S. Senate term to Democratic challenger Tim Johnson in 1996.

More on that in a second. First, let’s back up a bit from that bitter ‘96 campaign to the only time Larry Pressler met Donald Trump. Pressler was chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, a position Republican Sen. John Thune currently holds.

And Trump? Well, Trump was Trump — a rich guy seeking to get richer, and looking for some help from Pressler as chairman of the Commerce Committee and its transportation authority. Trump wanted airline flights to go around the air space over his Mar-a-Lago resort property in Florida, Pressler says.

“He wasn’t asking for anything illegal. He had developments going on at Mar-a-Lago and he and his team wanted help with that. They didn’t want airlines flying over his property,” Pressler says. “But I said I couldn’t touch that. It would have been outrageous for a U.S. senator to go into another state and tell air-traffic controllers how to aim traffic.

“I guess that was my great chance with Donald Trump, and I didn’t take it,” Pressler says.

Twenty years after that meeting with Trump, Pressler encountered him again, as a name on a ballot. But Pressler voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, inspiring criticism from some Republican friends.

“I had a lot or problems with her, and still do,” Pressler said. “But I thought she was the better choice at the time.”

Three years later, Pressler says Trump has made plenty of his own trouble by his behavior but also has done some good things. Pressler is leaning toward voting for Trump in 2020, noting that he’s been “all over the map” in considering candidates.

That comes from a man who first won a U.S. House seat from South Dakota in 1974 as a populist-style Republican. He grew more conservative while in office and registered independent a few years after leaving the Senate. As his populism returned, he also deepened his spiritual life and worked to set aside bitterness from the ’96 loss.

After Johnson suffered a debilitating brain hemorrhage in December of 2006, Pressler reached out to him in friendship, praying at his bedside and later endorsing Johnson in his successful 2008 campaign for a third Senate term.

“That doesn’t mean everybody has to do that,” Pressler said. “But we’ve got to get to the point where we’re civil with each other.”

In a nation so deeply divided, so tortured by coarse, mean-spirited dialogue and personal attacks, we need a lot more civility.

It’s the perfect way to say Merry Christmas.

Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree
Columnists

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree

During my emergency medicine internship in the Midwest, one of my first patients was a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The bullet came from his father's .357 magnum, which the youngster had found. As he played with the gun, he accidentally shot himself in the upper thigh. The bullet's kinetic energy was so powerful in his tiny body, that despite being shot in the leg, many of the boy's ...

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi
Columnists

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi

  • Updated

President Trump's six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing his impending impeachments is ... quite a read. What it isn't is a coherent or convincing defense of the actions for which he almost certainly will stand trial in the Senate for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Rather, it's a sort of greatest hits that will be familiar to any consumer of Trump's tweets. For example, he ...

Commentary: It's not too late to save the birds of North America
Columnists

Commentary: It's not too late to save the birds of North America

Over three weeks starting Saturday, thousands of birders in the Western Hemisphere will take part in the annual, 119-year-old Audubon Christmas Bird Count. These tallies are conducted in prearranged circles within a seven-mile radius of a central point. At least 30 such circles exist in Southern California, and counts in each are held during a planned 24-hour period, rain or shine. Bird lovers ...

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old
Columnists

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old

A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for President Trump to be removed from office, essentially aligning itself with the Democrats who have found Trump's behavior with regard to Ukraine to be beyond the pale. This is notable because Trump's core support includes a lot of evangelical Christians who have been ...

THUNE: The season to rejoice
Columnists

THUNE: The season to rejoice

The holiday season is a special time of year. We get to rejoice in God’s gift to mankind while spending time with our family and friends, enjo…

+2
Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet
Columnists

Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet

The COP25 climate change summit that just wrapped up in Madrid, Spain, was not the decisive plunge into climate action the world needed. In the lead up to the conference, 11,000 scientists declared "clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency," and a half-million protesters in Madrid demanded we act accordingly. In the end, however, UN Secretary-General Antonio ...

+5
Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?
Columnists

Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?

Surprise, surprise, the U.S. government - over the last three presidential administrations - has lied to us about progress in the Afghan war, the longest conflict in American history. According to the Washington Post, which sued the government for the release of candid interviews with more than 400 officials - generals, diplomats, aid workers and Afghan government personnel involved in the war ...

+2
Commentary: Economic inequity has gone bananas
Columnists

Commentary: Economic inequity has gone bananas

Three collectors recently took home some unconventional offerings from Art Basel, a famous art show held annually in Miami Beach. Each artwork consisted of a banana duct-taped to a wall. Two sold for $120,000, one for $150,000. For a banana. And some tape. Unfortunately, this fruity farce is just one small sign of the growing gap between the whims of the absurdly wealthy and the challenges ...

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power
Columnists

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power

Go back to Sept. 26, 1963. Standing before a crowd of 37,000, President John F. Kennedy exhorted his audience to expand their definition of "conservation." The setting was unusual - behind him stood the newly constructed N Reactor in Hanford, Wash. Nuclear energy, he said, fit squarely into the definition of conservation. Such a suggestion would be anathema to some today, confusing to others. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News