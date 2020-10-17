WOSTER: It is a strange feeling to miss the first day of pheasant season

It feels strange today to not be back home in Lyman County, a mile or two west of Reliance, tromping McManus ground.

With a shotgun in hand and pheasants in the air.

This year, COVID changed my always-assumed plans to join my brothers, Jim and Terry, and our Irish-side cousins on their family farm for the opener of the main South Dakota pheasant season.

The McManus hunt will go on without us, a bit smaller and different than in the past. And the average age will be reduced, all because of a virus that can go unnoticed in many people while ravaging and even killing others.

Especially older others, or others with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable.

I’m a couple of weeks shy of 69. Brother Jim is 80. Terry is in-between. We’re all in pretty good health for our ages, with a missing part here, a new joint there, arthritis all around and a mix of medications to address one not-so-terrible physical issue or another.

But we’re in that higher-risk group that is encouraged to take special care to avoid exposure. And with the surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, it seemed sensible to skip the beloved opening-day hunt this year.