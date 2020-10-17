WOSTER: It is a strange feeling to miss the first day of pheasant season

It feels strange today to not be back home in Lyman County, a mile or two west of Reliance, tromping McManus ground.
With a shotgun in hand and pheasants in the air.
This year, COVID changed my always-assumed plans to join my brothers, Jim and Terry, and our Irish-side cousins on their family farm for the opener of the main South Dakota pheasant season.
The McManus hunt will go on without us, a bit smaller and different than in the past. And the average age will be reduced, all because of a virus that can go unnoticed in many people while ravaging and even killing others.
Especially older others, or others with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable.
I’m a couple of weeks shy of 69. Brother Jim is 80. Terry is in-between. We’re all in pretty good health for our ages, with a missing part here, a new joint there, arthritis all around and a mix of medications to address one not-so-terrible physical issue or another.
But we’re in that higher-risk group that is encouraged to take special care to avoid exposure. And with the surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, it seemed sensible to skip the beloved opening-day hunt this year.
Sure, the hunt is outside. But the gathering that precedes it with food and beverages and fellowship is centered in an old machine shed stuffed with practical parts and not-so-practical memorabilia, and with memories. The older you get, the more the BBQ sandwiches, chips and chatter become the best part of opening day.
Shooting the breeze with people you have known and loved your entire life, and with their offspring, means more than shooting the birds. And how do you really do that while maintaining a mask or a safe social distance?
“You know when we get to talking, we’ll forget and pretty soon we’ll be hugging somebody or shaking somebody’s hand,” Jim said as we talked things over by phone before deciding to skip the hunt. “You know how we are.”
Yes, I do know how we are. We’re close, in an emotional way that just naturally presents itself in a physical way. And back in the landscape of your youth, you can’t help but feel younger and less-vulnerable than you really are.
So while staying away hurts, it also makes sense. And it made sense a week earlier when Holabird farmer-rancher Nick Nemec, his wife, Mary Jo, and I decided to call off the second-weekend pheasant hunt we have held at the Nemec place since 2007.
It’s called the Requiem to Mount Blogmore Invitational Pheasant Hunt & Charitable Chili Feed. It’s named for Mount Blogmore, a now-defunct political blog that once attracted thousands of viewers and commenters to the Rapid City Journal website.
I was one of the blog moderators, and Nick was a regular commentator, back before Facebook and other social-media sites came to dominate online conversation. Nick and I started the hunt to bring riled-up political opponents who were raging at each other on Mount Blogmore together in person for coffee, Mary Jo’s chili and rancor-free conversation.
Oh, and pheasant hunting, of course.
It has been a wonderful non-partisan event, where similarities are celebrated and conflicts are forgotten for a day. It reminds us of our common humanity and our shared love for South Dakota’s outdoors.
But it also brings 20 or 25 people — a number of us in our 60s, several in our 70s and a couple who top 80 — together from across the state at a time when such gatherings come with a risk.
So we made the sad, smart choice to forego the group celebration, this year. As Nick said: “I don’t want to host a super-spreader event.”
Of course not. Who would?
Wait, that’s a subject for another column.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
