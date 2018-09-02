You didn’t ask, but I’ll answer anyway: Yes, it’s a tough time to be Catholic.
These are sad, embarrassing times in the Catholic Church. And they aren’t new.
Since the Boston Globe reports in 2002, sexual-abuse scandals involving Catholic priests — and cover-ups by bishops and even cardinals — have shaken the foundation of the church. Then came these latest details out of Pennsylvania of horrid past abuse by Catholic clergy and despicable cover-ups by church leaders.
Yes, most of the reports are decades old. Yes, much has been done and is being done in the church to prevent such things from happening again. But more needs to be done, a lot more, especially for the victims.
Amid all this comes the soap opera within the Catholic Church, which is now a public drama. The harshest, most-conservative elements in the church, those who oppose the progressive approach by Pope Francis, have found a public voice and face in Archbishop Carlos Maria Vigano. He alleges that Francis covered for former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, while knowing of sexual-misconduct accusations against him.
Vigano, who has sparred with Francis in the past, is himself being accused by clerics supporting the pope of using the sexual-abuse issue as a political club against Francis and his more progressive ways. If this were a TV drama, you might be inclined to turn the channel.
But thank goodness there is still much good news in the church, a lot of it right here at home. Take the Newman Center at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, which had its grand opening last weekend. I was there to celebrate with my cousin Mike, who is better known among West River Catholics as Monsignor Woster.
Mike and I are not quite two years apart. We grew up on farms in Lyman County about two miles apart. Our dads were brothers and farm partners who raised 12 kids between them on those two farms. In many ways, we’re more like siblings than cousins.
We joke in our wing of the Woster family that Mike is our success story. But it’s not that much of a joke, because we’re awfully proud of him. I certainly was as I watched him lead a crew of dedicated staffers, volunteers and generous donors through a multi-year effort to fund and build the Newman Center, which will be a welcoming place of fellowship — and, for those inclined, of faith — for BHSU students.
Good news, thank heavens. And there is more.
The Pine Ridge Reservation, and in particular St. Agnes Catholic Church in Manderson, is the center of an inspired effort to have Nicholas Black Elk declared a saint. It’s a long, complicated process, but it has the potential to be transformative, not just for Native American Catholics but for the entire church.
Black Elk incorporated his powerful Native American spirituality in ways that fit perfectly with his good-news Catholicism and his work as a catechist over decades at St. Agnes Church. Forty or 50 of us gathered there for Mass a couple weeks back to observe the anniversary of Black Elk’s death and for a mix of hymn and Lakota memorial song at his grave.
In such a place at such a gathering, it was hard to imagine the Catholic Church in crisis. But the latest headlines from Pennsylvania were waiting when I returned.
And those headlines must be faced, honestly. Because while we will and should continue to celebrate the many good things in our church, we can’t allow, ignore or cover up the bad.
Not again. Not ever.