WOSTER: It's almost time to get back to normal

So, I’m closing in on getting back to normal, whatever “normal” will be in the post-COVID world. It will be better than what it has been, for sure.

There was nothing normal for me about being indoors with lots of others yesterday. For almost a year, “indoors” has been my house. It has been a few stores for essentials, usually early in the day when few people are there and most are wearing masks.

It has been clinics of one kind or the other, where COVID protocols are priorities.

And it has been St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church for mass, on days when there are plenty of open spots in the already restricted seating.

But no indoor basketball games. No live music. No political chatter with pals seated comfortably at local coffee shops. No casual shopping trips. No strolling around at the mall just to see what’s new.

Not everyone has given so much up. I chose to. And I’ve missed a lot.

But help is on the way. Earlier this week I emailed Dan Daly, a former Rapid City Journal colleague now working for Monument Health, to celebrate news that my age group would be eligible for vaccinations next week, Dan responded: “Congratulations, Kevin. You’re almost to the finish line.”