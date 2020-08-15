WOSTER: It's great except when it isn't

You can “be there” in grainy black-and-white splendor as polio survivor Wilma Rudolph cruises to victory in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. And you can cheer the breathtaking come-from-behind surge by Oglala Lakota Billy Mills as he wins the 10,000-meter run at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

You can witness Bill Clinton’s lie about having sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky, join Lyndon Johnson as he signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and look on as Dwight Eisenhower begin his 1953 inaugural address with a prayer that includes: “Especially we pray that our concerns will be for all the people, regardless of station, race or calling…”

With help from the internet, you can develop at least a rudimentary knowledge of particle physics, actually come to understand the U.S. Constitution and start to untangle the tragedies of the Korean and Vietnam wars and the invasion of Iraq.

You can teach yourself to fly fish, or blow a duck call, learn how to lay your own concrete sidewalk, fix a leaky sink, handle your own taxes or understand what that flashing warning light in your new car might or might not mean.

The internet is full of facts. It’s full of reason. It’s full of responsible dialogue about challenging issues.