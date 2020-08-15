WOSTER: It's great except when it isn't

This is not intended to be a blanket condemnation of the internet.
Far from it. I use the internet every day. A lot. And I love it, mostly. Except when I hate it.
But let’s start with the love. Properly used and understood, the World Wide Web can be a wonderful place, full of essential information and educational opportunities. It can expand our understanding rather than narrow it and challenge our prejudice rather than affirm it.
The internet is a place where old acquaintances can re-connect decades after their growing-up years. Friends and family can share goofy pet pictures and favorite recipes, and a long-distance grandpa can watch his grandkids grow up in between joyful in-person visits.
It’s a place where the pain from the loss of a loved one can be shared with others who care, and understanding words can comfort the wounded and afflicted.
It’s an entertaining place, the internet, where you can find and play and replay video clips from National Lampoon’s Animal House or Psycho or Citizen Kane. Humphrey Bogart is waiting to say “Here’s looking at you, kid” and Princess Grace makes her last film appearance before the crash.
You can watch The Beatles perform “Help” and “I Want to Hold your Hand” on the Ed Sullivan show. Or you can listen to Robert Frost read “The Road Not Taken” or watch and listen to Mary Oliver read “Wild Geese.”
You can “be there” in grainy black-and-white splendor as polio survivor Wilma Rudolph cruises to victory in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. And you can cheer the breathtaking come-from-behind surge by Oglala Lakota Billy Mills as he wins the 10,000-meter run at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.
You can witness Bill Clinton’s lie about having sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky, join Lyndon Johnson as he signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and look on as Dwight Eisenhower begin his 1953 inaugural address with a prayer that includes: “Especially we pray that our concerns will be for all the people, regardless of station, race or calling…”
With help from the internet, you can develop at least a rudimentary knowledge of particle physics, actually come to understand the U.S. Constitution and start to untangle the tragedies of the Korean and Vietnam wars and the invasion of Iraq.
You can teach yourself to fly fish, or blow a duck call, learn how to lay your own concrete sidewalk, fix a leaky sink, handle your own taxes or understand what that flashing warning light in your new car might or might not mean.
The internet is full of facts. It’s full of reason. It’s full of responsible dialogue about challenging issues.
But there’s also a lot of other stuff. Mean stuff. Hateful stuff. Irresponsible stuff. Delusional stuff. Bigoted stuff. It’s the stuff of outrageous conspiracy theories and outright assaults on a library of facts that have been affirmed over many generations of study and research, trial and error, collaboration and communication.
If you allow your worst impulses to prevail, those impulses can be affirmed and magnified all across the internet by people doing and promoting the same thing, unwittingly or insidiously. It can be a dehumanizing and debilitating degeneration, a sort of long-term traumatic brain injury — one seemingly minor intellectual contusion after another — that damages perspective and impairs factual understanding.
Pretty soon, you might begin to think that a certain presidential nominee might actually be running a world-wide pedophilia ring out of the basement of a pizza shop. You might believe that a billionaire computer whiz and philanthropist actually did conspire with cunning foreigners to cook up a deadly virus and spread it throughout the world.
If that kind of cognitive injury occurs and that kind of delusional perspective develops, the only effective treatment is the truth. And that can be found all over the internet.
But it’s your job to find it.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
