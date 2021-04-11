WOSTER: Just rolling through

“Please wait in the car,” Officer Two Bulls said. “I’ll be right back.”

He was back very shortly. But not before what seemed like most of my neighbors and a good share of outsiders passed by, slowing to peer in through my open window at me — the guy who complains about roll-through “stops.”

It’s never a bad thing to be humbled, especially when you get all high-and-mighty about a certain thing, then you get humbled over that very thing.

That’s what I was thinking, anyway, as I sat in my pickup, smiled weakly as passing motorists and waited for Officer Two Bulls to return with my driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration. All things there were in order, thankfully, and Officer Two Bulls politely told me he was giving me a courtesy warning, and asked me kindly but firmly to make it a point to stop fully at stop signs.

I pledged I would, of course. And then Officer Two Bulls and his trainee officer urged me to “drive safe” and I urged them to “stay safe.”

And I felt like I’d been given a gift with the courtesy ticket. Medina says it was consistent with RCPD policy and practice.