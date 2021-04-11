WOSTER: Just rolling through

It would be difficult for me to count the number of times I have complained about people who roll through stop signs.
That’s especially true when they roll through stop signs on and along West Boulevard, my neighborhood. I’d suggest that Mary might have a rough estimate of my comment collection on roll-throughs, but I expect she stopped listening to my rants some time ago.
Let’s just say that they happen a lot. The roll-throughs, I mean. People sometimes use the boulevard as a get-around off Mount Rushmore Road. Some of them are in a hurry. So they drive faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit, which is also something I complain about a lot.
They also roll through the stop signs, which is unsafe and, well, not legal at all. And it’s kind of rude, too.
So I complain about it. A lot. And I delight in it when the Rapid City Police Department sends out a squad car or two to slow things down and get things stopped — at the stop signs, where you’re supposed to stop, not roll through.
Rapid City police take that notion even more seriously than I do.
“We recognize that motorist/pedestrian safety is a two-way street, with both parties needing to ensure they hold up their safety responsibilities, says Brendyn Medina of the RCPD. “Stop signs require just that, a full stop before safely proceeding through an intersection.”
I noted a squad car parked in the neighborhood the other morning, with a degree of self-righteous satisfaction: “Oh boy. The roll-through crew is going to get what it has coming today,” I thought, as I headed to a doctor’s appointment.
Then the day went on, and early in the afternoon I was driving home on West Boulevard from an errand when I came up to one of several four-way stops on the boulevard. As I was driving on from the four-way, I heard a siren blare. And I assumed someone was being stopped for not stopping.
Turned out I was right. The lights flashing in my rear-view mirror told me so.
Of course, I pulled over. Two officers approached the car: “Good afternoon, sir. May I see your license, registration and insurance?”
It’s here some people might ask: “Officer, did I do something wrong?”
I went with this: “Did I roll through that stop sign? I did, didn’t I.”
“Yes, sir,” Officer Two Bulls said. “You didn’t come to a complete stop.”
“Oh, man. I’m sorry. This is so embarrassing,” I said, stating the obvious. “Because I complain about people rolling through the stop signs all the time.”
Officer Two Bulls seemed mildly interested in that. And perhaps slightly amused. So did his partner.
“Please wait in the car,” Officer Two Bulls said. “I’ll be right back.”
He was back very shortly. But not before what seemed like most of my neighbors and a good share of outsiders passed by, slowing to peer in through my open window at me — the guy who complains about roll-through “stops.”
It’s never a bad thing to be humbled, especially when you get all high-and-mighty about a certain thing, then you get humbled over that very thing.
That’s what I was thinking, anyway, as I sat in my pickup, smiled weakly as passing motorists and waited for Officer Two Bulls to return with my driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration. All things there were in order, thankfully, and Officer Two Bulls politely told me he was giving me a courtesy warning, and asked me kindly but firmly to make it a point to stop fully at stop signs.
I pledged I would, of course. And then Officer Two Bulls and his trainee officer urged me to “drive safe” and I urged them to “stay safe.”
And I felt like I’d been given a gift with the courtesy ticket. Medina says it was consistent with RCPD policy and practice.
“Our officers are trained to use good discretion when addressing each individual interaction with the public,” he said. “And we want to take an educational approach to certain violations whenever possible, with the overall goal of encouraging ongoing safety practices over punitive actions when we can.”
All told, it was a lot more positive an encounter than it might have been. I didn’t get fined but I did get exposed to an instructive level of embarrassment. That’s good for a guy from time to time.
Especially in his own neighborhood.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.