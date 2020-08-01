WOSTER: Kindness is strength

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lead phrase on one of my Twitter followers page is pretty simple and pretty profound: Be kind.

Coincidentally, or maybe not, when I saw that relevant piece of advice while snooping around on Twitter a few days back, I had just finished making a one-minute video birthday greeting to my brother, Jim, who is one of the kindest people I know.

Kindness is a quality worth celebrating in anyone of any age, particularly in this time of mean-spirited rhetoric and ubiquitous acts of unkindness. I can’t think of a time in my almost-69 years when rude, mean, inconsiderate behavior was more common and more commonly accepted and even encouraged — from the White House on down — than it is today.

As a society, we are getting increasingly coarse and crass and discourteous in the way we converse and the way we interact. The way we think, even. Meanness is now equated by some with strength and even greatness, when in fact it is usually a sign of weakness and insecurity.

If kindness is strength, and I think it is, Jim Woster is a brute of a man, and one I’m fortunate to call my brother.