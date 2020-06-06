WOSTER: Leadership comes in many forms

And Tiger, whom I’d seen a few times attending mass with his grandmother at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in North Rapid, would also die of his wounds.

In a city already struggling with conflicts between Native Americans and police, the shooting had explosive potential. And as I covered the story in the subsequent days, I wondered who would emerge as a leader.

It turned out it to be Allender, now the mayor but then the chief of police. It was his job first to comfort and support the families of the officers who lost their lives under his command, and to be there for Doyle and his family.

Allender was a leader in the memorial services, the main spokesman for the police department and a guide to officers still working their beats on how to proceed without allowing their anger and grief and fears to affect their work.

That was expected of a police chief. But Allender also did the unexpected. He reached out to Tiger’s family with sympathy and support.

He didn’t announce it. I stumbled upon it during an interview, with an “Oh-by-the-way” question: Have you reached out to Tiger’s family?

I was surprised to learn that he had.