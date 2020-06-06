WOSTER: Leadership comes in many forms

The emotional aftermath of the tragic killing of George Floyd leaves America in search of a unifying leader.
It also reminds me that people can lead in different ways, including through genuine acts of kindness. Steve Allender proved that nine years ago.
We were an angry, bewildered and broken-hearted community in August of 2011, after three white Rapid City police officers — Ryan McCandless, Nick Armstrong and Tim Doyle — were shot by 22-year-old Daniel Tiger, a Native American, during what seemed to be a routine police stop for an open container and suspicious behavior.
Nobody had his knee on Daniel Tiger’s neck. You could argue, of course, that any Native American in South Dakota has felt the figurative weight of oppression. But according to an official review of the incident that included testimony from Tiger’s Native companions at the time, there was no police mistreatment of the group at all.
Yet, Tiger — a troubled young man with alcohol-abuse problems and past run-ins with the law — pulled a .357-caliber handgun and opened fire, beginning a shootout that would kill three, shatter families and leave Rapid City awash in a flood of emotions.
I had just arrived for my night shift in the Rapid City Journal newsroom that Aug. 2 afternoon when the police scanner crackled an “officers down” call. I didn’t know it then, but McCandless was already dead and Armstrong was fatally wounded. Doyle had been shot in the face and chest but would survive.
And Tiger, whom I’d seen a few times attending mass with his grandmother at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in North Rapid, would also die of his wounds.
In a city already struggling with conflicts between Native Americans and police, the shooting had explosive potential. And as I covered the story in the subsequent days, I wondered who would emerge as a leader.
It turned out it to be Allender, now the mayor but then the chief of police. It was his job first to comfort and support the families of the officers who lost their lives under his command, and to be there for Doyle and his family.
Allender was a leader in the memorial services, the main spokesman for the police department and a guide to officers still working their beats on how to proceed without allowing their anger and grief and fears to affect their work.
That was expected of a police chief. But Allender also did the unexpected. He reached out to Tiger’s family with sympathy and support.
He didn’t announce it. I stumbled upon it during an interview, with an “Oh-by-the-way” question: Have you reached out to Tiger’s family?
I was surprised to learn that he had.
“It wasn’t something I wanted to publicize or anything then. I wanted to keep it between me and the family,” Allender said this week, when I called to reminisce. “But when you asked if I had reached out, I felt like I had to be honest and acknowledge that I had.”
So, a heavily burdened police chief took time from focusing on the grieving loved ones of his officers to comfort another grieving family, one that also struggled with guilt.
“In that fog of all that was going on, I kept thinking about his family,” Allender said. “It was apparent to me that this kid was being demonized, that so many people in the community were so mad at him. I just thought it was important to let the parents know that we weren’t holding them responsible, and that we were sorry for their loss.”
So he went to their home, where he was welcomed. And with that simple gesture, he used kindness to tamp down the charged emotions of a city, rather than inflaming them with tough-talking rhetoric.
It was leadership, with a heart. And, boy, could we use more of that.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.