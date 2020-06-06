WOSTER: Leadership comes in many forms
COMMENTARY

WOSTER: Leadership comes in many forms

The emotional aftermath of the tragic killing of George Floyd leaves America in search of a unifying leader.

It also reminds me that people can lead in different ways, including through genuine acts of kindness. Steve Allender proved that nine years ago.

We were an angry, bewildered and broken-hearted community in August of 2011, after three white Rapid City police officers — Ryan McCandless, Nick Armstrong and Tim Doyle — were shot by 22-year-old Daniel Tiger, a Native American, during what seemed to be a routine police stop for an open container and suspicious behavior.

Nobody had his knee on Daniel Tiger’s neck. You could argue, of course, that any Native American in South Dakota has felt the figurative weight of oppression. But according to an official review of the incident that included testimony from Tiger’s Native companions at the time, there was no police mistreatment of the group at all.

Yet, Tiger — a troubled young man with alcohol-abuse problems and past run-ins with the law — pulled a .357-caliber handgun and opened fire, beginning a shootout that would kill three, shatter families and leave Rapid City awash in a flood of emotions.

I had just arrived for my night shift in the Rapid City Journal newsroom that Aug. 2 afternoon when the police scanner crackled an “officers down” call. I didn’t know it then, but McCandless was already dead and Armstrong was fatally wounded. Doyle had been shot in the face and chest but would survive.

And Tiger, whom I’d seen a few times attending mass with his grandmother at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in North Rapid, would also die of his wounds.

In a city already struggling with conflicts between Native Americans and police, the shooting had explosive potential. And as I covered the story in the subsequent days, I wondered who would emerge as a leader.

It turned out it to be Allender, now the mayor but then the chief of police. It was his job first to comfort and support the families of the officers who lost their lives under his command, and to be there for Doyle and his family.

Allender was a leader in the memorial services, the main spokesman for the police department and a guide to officers still working their beats on how to proceed without allowing their anger and grief and fears to affect their work.

That was expected of a police chief. But Allender also did the unexpected. He reached out to Tiger’s family with sympathy and support.

He didn’t announce it. I stumbled upon it during an interview, with an “Oh-by-the-way” question: Have you reached out to Tiger’s family?

I was surprised to learn that he had.

“It wasn’t something I wanted to publicize or anything then. I wanted to keep it between me and the family,” Allender said this week, when I called to reminisce. “But when you asked if I had reached out, I felt like I had to be honest and acknowledge that I had.”

So, a heavily burdened police chief took time from focusing on the grieving loved ones of his officers to comfort another grieving family, one that also struggled with guilt.

“In that fog of all that was going on, I kept thinking about his family,” Allender said. “It was apparent to me that this kid was being demonized, that so many people in the community were so mad at him. I just thought it was important to let the parents know that we weren’t holding them responsible, and that we were sorry for their loss.”

So he went to their home, where he was welcomed. And with that simple gesture, he used kindness to tamp down the charged emotions of a city, rather than inflaming them with tough-talking rhetoric.

It was leadership, with a heart. And, boy, could we use more of that.

Kevin Woster mug

Kevin Woster

Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump's war on the hungry
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's war on the hungry

All across America, families are experiencing an alarming increase in the need for food. Even before the pandemic hit, hunger was part of the daily lives of some 37 million Americans, including 11 million children. That's according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 2018 and reported by Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. In ...

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

JOHNSON: We have work to do
Columnists

JOHNSON: We have work to do

George Floyd’s murder was unacceptable. Racism is unacceptable. Violence is unacceptable. Trampling on the rights of journalists, protesters, …

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Columnists

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

+10
Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?
Columnists

Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?

Does the destruction of buildings matter when black Americans are being brazenly murdered in cold blood by police and vigilantes? That's the question that has been raging on the streets of Philadelphia, and across my architecture-centric social media feeds, over the last few days as a dark cloud of smoke spiraled up from Center City. What started as a poignant and peaceful protest in Dilworth ...

Commentary: Biden, leave it to others to condemn Trump's abuse of religion
Columnists

Commentary: Biden, leave it to others to condemn Trump's abuse of religion

You don't have to be religious to be offended by President Donald Trump's decision to stage a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump holding a Bible outside the historic "church of the presidents" was just as grotesque as his previous forays into public professions of religiosity. Remember his claim that "nothing beats the Bible, not even 'The Art of the Deal.'" He also ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News