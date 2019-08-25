“I am not done with my changes.”
That’s the concluding line of The Layers, a soul-stirring poem about life and loss and human transformation written by former U.S. Poet Laureate Stanley Kunitz.
It's also how I felt a few mornings back, standing near the grave of Nicholas Black Elk on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
I felt hopeful there, too.
It might seem strange that a visit to a grave would inspire hope. But I always experience a comforting sense of optimism when I’m in St. Agnes Cemetery near Manderson joining others in prayer at Black Elk’s grave.
There in the grassy hills a half mile or so by asphalt highway and dusty two-track trail from St. Agnes Catholic Church, many things seem possible. They include eventual sainthood for Black Elk, a traditional Lakota medicine man who converted to Catholicism and over time blended his Native spirituality into his life as a Catholic catechist, a position similar to today’s deacons.
Father Joe Daoust, a Jesuit priest serving the Pine Ridge Reservation today, spoke of Black Elk’s gift for spiritual melding in a homily during Mass at St. Agnes prior to our cemetery visit.
“As a catechist he prayed in both traditions. He prayed with a pipe and rosary every day,” Daoust said. “So some might think he was walking two roads. But he really blended the two into one red road to God.”
It was a road built on humility and service, poverty and prayer. Daoust said Black Elk lived the biblical beatitudes that proclaim the blessed nature of the meek, the merciful, the peacemakers.
“He not only lived a very poor life himself, but when he got money he gave it away to the church, to help other people,” Daoust said. “And he was meek, very humble. Those who knew him spoke of that.”
Black Elk also sought to be a peacemaker, noting in one of his letters that it was especially important for Native people to stand together, to be kind to and patient with each other, in a changing world where they were “surrounded by wolves.”
You can imagine who those wolves were, as an insensitive white civilization continued to encroach. Yet Black Elk promoted mercy even toward “that tribe” of outsiders, saying the non-Natives needed prayers as well.
In doing his work as a catechist, Black Elk was credited with bringing hundreds of Lakota people to the church. But as fully as he embraced his Catholicism, he also sought, especially later in life, to assure that Lakota spiritual traditions were not lost in Catholic ritual.
Testimony from one tribal elder noted that in 1949, the year before he died, Black Elk called traditional pipe carriers from across the reservation to meet at St. Agnes. There they pledged to keep traditional ways “alive within the church,” Daoust said.
In the age of Pope Francis, indigenous traditions and values, particularly as they apply to nature and respect for the earth, are seen as increasingly important.
“Pope Francis has talked about the value of indigenous spirituality, of seeing God’s spirit in nature — the trees, the rocks, the wildlife, the earth,” Daoust says. “We can learn from that.”
We can learn from that and from Black Elk, as the Catholic Church proceeds with the canonization process begun two years ago with a request from members of Black Elk’s family. How long could it take? Years, for sure. Decades, very likely.
Meanwhile, the process has great meaning to Catholics but also to a much broader community that includes anyone willing to learn from the way Black Elk lived his life, and be changed by it.
When I stand near Black Elk’s grave, I feel like it’s happening already.