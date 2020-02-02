WOSTER: Listening is better than lecturing

First, a bit of old-man stubbornness: I’m not going to use the plural pronoun “they” if I’m writing or talking about a single human being.

Sorry. I’m just not. I just can’t.

Yet, that’s what I’m being asked to do by some who identify as “non-binary” in their gender. In case you don’t know (and I didn’t know it all that long ago), “non-binary” refers to people who don’t identify entirely with either a masculine or a feminine gender.

Because of that, they don’t want to be called “he” or “she” but are often OK with “they,” even when there’s only one of them. That gets a little confusing for the purposes of communication and violates a pretty fundamental principle of grammar.

There are other non-binary pronoun options. But none of them seem to be universally accepted, yet. So the Associated Press Stylebook approved “they” for use in news stories when referring to a single non-binary person.

On this, I’m not going to listen to AP or to transgender people, most of whom do identify with a single gender, but one different than the sex they were assigned at birth. I am, however, going to listen to non-binary and other transgender people on just about everything else regarding their rights and their lives.