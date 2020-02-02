WOSTER: Listening is better than lecturing

First, a bit of old-man stubbornness: I’m not going to use the plural pronoun “they” if I’m writing or talking about a single human being.
Sorry. I’m just not. I just can’t.
Yet, that’s what I’m being asked to do by some who identify as “non-binary” in their gender. In case you don’t know (and I didn’t know it all that long ago), “non-binary” refers to people who don’t identify entirely with either a masculine or a feminine gender.
Because of that, they don’t want to be called “he” or “she” but are often OK with “they,” even when there’s only one of them. That gets a little confusing for the purposes of communication and violates a pretty fundamental principle of grammar.
There are other non-binary pronoun options. But none of them seem to be universally accepted, yet. So the Associated Press Stylebook approved “they” for use in news stories when referring to a single non-binary person.
On this, I’m not going to listen to AP or to transgender people, most of whom do identify with a single gender, but one different than the sex they were assigned at birth. I am, however, going to listen to non-binary and other transgender people on just about everything else regarding their rights and their lives.
I urge you to listen, too. And I say that knowing that listening — really listening — will be difficult for a lot of us. Like many, I come to this discussion with some pretty firmly defined attitudes and boundaries on what gender distinctions are and what they should be.
All of that is changing, however. Or, more likely, it changed long ago and has only recently become a public reality, as those with a different gender identity grew more comfortable embracing and expressing it.
Living who they believe they really are, in short.
You have free articles remaining.
Uncomfortable yet? Yeah, me, too. Change is hard. So imagine how difficult it must be for those who actually live this kind of change rather than just talk and write about it.
But discomfiting as it might be on different levels for all of us, this is one of those changes — like public acceptance of same-sex relationships and marriage — that is not going away or somehow going to be reversed.
And these days, oddly enough, it’s a consistently prominent subject in, of all places, South Dakota. But it isn’t transgender people who keep bringing it up. It is state legislators with more traditional gender identities. Mostly men. Mostly white men. Mostly white Republican men.
Bills related to transgender people ranging from which bathrooms they can use to which sporting teams they can join to their personal health-care decisions have become a regular part of the Capitol debate over the last few years.
The latest bill is HB 1057, which would prohibit doctors and other listed health professionals from providing hormone treatments, puberty blockers or gender-reassignment surgery to patients less than 16 years old.
Supporters say the bill protects children who are too young to truly understand their gender identity of long-term impacts of treatment. Opponents say it invades family decisions, interrupts the doctor-patient relationship and exaggerates concerns about surgery on minors without proof that it happens here.
HB 1057 passed the South Dakota House on a 46-23 vote last week and is headed for the state Senate. Opponents think they have a better chance to defeat it there. Gov. Kristi Noem hasn’t picked a side, but she did caution lawmakers against putting too much government into family decisions.
Being careful is crucial with issues like these, where fragile human lives are involved. So is being kind. So is listening instead of lecturing.
I’ll continue to listen to advocates of 1057. But I’ll focus most of my listening attention on the transgender people who are most directly, most profoundly affected.
From them, this old white guy has a lot to learn, about a lot more than pronouns.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.