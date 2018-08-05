Ah, decisions, decisions — what to do on a Friday night? See the Red Willow Band up in Deadwood or chat with Billie Sutton over appetizers here in Rapid City?
I left it up to the more capable decision-maker at our place.
“Red Willow would probably cost less,” Mary said, noting the $35-per-ticket price. “But Billie is here in town. I’d rather go do that and support him.”
That was OK by me. But I wanted clarification on the “cost” and “support” stuff. She clarified that she planned to write a check to Sutton’s campaign.
That’s pretty strange terrain for us, since we didn’t make campaign donations during our careers as news reporters. Most reporters don’t. Things have changed, however, especially for Mary. Now she’s a grant writer for Catholic Social Service and the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City. So she’s free to open her checkbook for a candidate of her choice.
Here’s the catch: Her checkbook is also our checkbook. I don’t handle it much, because I do most of my buying with a debit card. But last time I saw the checkbook my name was next to Mary’s on our checks. So if her name turned up on a campaign-contribution list, that would kind of put me in the campaign game.
“If you do write a check, how much are you thinking?” I asked.
She thought about $500, which led me to conclude that she was embracing that strange new donation terrain quite comfortably.
Although $500 is a drop in the Sutton campaign bucket, it would be plenty to put Mary’s name on a list that we’ve both been pretty careful to avoid over the years. That would have made me pretty uncomfortable back in my years of reporting for the Rapid City Journal, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and KELO TV. But my role, too, has changed quite a bit since I, mostly, retired.
Now I work on an annual contract for South Dakota Public Broadcasting to write blog stories for the SDPB website and chat with Lori Walsh each Thursday on the radio. I also write this column every other Sunday here on the editorial page. And lately I’ve added an outdoor column for Journal sports on the second Thursday of each month.
So it’s a different role for me, one Gov. Daugaard mentioned recently when he spoke to a state newspaper association gathering. Noting the length of some of my blog pieces, he said he made sure my contract “doesn’t pay by the word.” He also mentioned my new style.
“These days he seems to be as much a philosopher as he is a journalist,” Daugaard said.
Well, as Descartes liked to say: “Cogito, ergo sum.” In English that’s “I blog, therefore I am,” or something like that.
Anyway, as I embrace my more philosophical stage in life, I’m more comfortable taking positions in my writing on political campaigns or issues. In past columns I’ve supported a new civic center arena, for example, and explained why I voted for Kristi Noem in the June GOP primary. I’ve also said I planned to vote for Sutton over Noem in the November general election.
So I guess that $500 check to Sutton is simply my wife putting our money where my mouth is. And the meet-and-greet at the home of former Game, Fish & Parks Commission Chairman Jeff Olson and his wife, Lanette, was a blast — good food, a good chat with Sutton and a good look at Olson’s hook-and-bullet man cave in the garage.
Still, Red Willow would have been a lot cheaper.