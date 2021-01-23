WOSTER: Nice isn't as common as it should be

Things got worse as I watched during the next five or 10 minutes. And it became clear that members of Congress were the targets and could be in danger. I sent a text to Johnson that read: “Are you safe?”

I expected to get a casual “We’re good” or “They’ve got everything under control,” or something reassuring like that. You know, the kinds of response you’d expect to get here in the United States of America in the year 2021 from an elected member of the U.S. House of Representative at work.

But not just at work. They were at work certifying the results of a free-and-fair election in what was presumed to be one of the most secure buildings on earth.

Johnson responded to my “Are you safe?” text with this: “Honestly, I don’t know. Police have been overrun. They can’t hold them.”

Imagine those words, coming from a congressman, in the U.S. Capitol. It took a while to sink in. And I watched the TV in horror as rioters broke in through windows, overpowered Capitol Police and began to ransack congressional offices, I sent other texts to Johnson, concluding with this one: “Take care. I’m worried about you.”

I never heard back, so I worried until hours later when news reports said members were safe and planned to get back to work.