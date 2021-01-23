WOSTER: Nice isn't as common as it should be

It was my brother Jim’s idea, and it seemed like a good one: Give a call to the congressional offices and let them know how you feel.
No, no, not like that. He meant in a good way.
The offices of Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson have been getting plenty of other kinds of contacts these days. Many have been angry and rude, or worse. Johnson even got a death threat, which is being investigated.
That’s not what my brother Jim was talking about. That’s not who he is or how he acts. So when Jim Woster called, congressional staffers listened — probably with smiles of relief.
It seemed like a good idea. But I kept forgetting. Have you noticed that sometimes the nice things are the things we forget to do? Especially these days, when “nice” isn’t as common as it should be.
I was reminded to make the calls after a phone call from Johnson. He was responding to a couple of texts I’d sent. One was the day before, when I first heard about the threat on his life and the fact that someone had posted a picture of Johnson’s home and home address online.
The other text was a couple of days earlier, on Jan. 6, after I turned on the TV in the living room and saw the first chilling images of pro-Trump protesters-turned-rioters jostling with police in front of the U.S. Capitol.
Things got worse as I watched during the next five or 10 minutes. And it became clear that members of Congress were the targets and could be in danger. I sent a text to Johnson that read: “Are you safe?”
I expected to get a casual “We’re good” or “They’ve got everything under control,” or something reassuring like that. You know, the kinds of response you’d expect to get here in the United States of America in the year 2021 from an elected member of the U.S. House of Representative at work.
But not just at work. They were at work certifying the results of a free-and-fair election in what was presumed to be one of the most secure buildings on earth.
Johnson responded to my “Are you safe?” text with this: “Honestly, I don’t know. Police have been overrun. They can’t hold them.”
Imagine those words, coming from a congressman, in the U.S. Capitol. It took a while to sink in. And I watched the TV in horror as rioters broke in through windows, overpowered Capitol Police and began to ransack congressional offices, I sent other texts to Johnson, concluding with this one: “Take care. I’m worried about you.”
I never heard back, so I worried until hours later when news reports said members were safe and planned to get back to work.
First up was restoring order and security to the People’s House. Then, in an act of resilient defiance and patriotic duty, the Senate and the House of Representatives worked into the night to certify the election that the mob of insurrection had sought to block.
Johnson, Thune and Rounds all voted for that certification. And all have become more direct in defending the integrity of the election and affirming its outcome: Joe Biden won, not by theft or fraud, but by getting more votes. Period.
That’s the American way.
For standing with the truth, the state’s three-person congressional delegation has been blistered on social media and targeted for some pretty harsh criticism delivered in person and through office staff. Some of the criticism is abusive.
“I don’t feel sorry for myself. It comes with my job,” Johnson said when we spoke by phone. “But a 23-year-old staffer really didn’t sign up for some of this.”
Sure, make your feelings known. Be passionate. But don’t be rude and profane. And most of all, don’t be threatening.
And while taking criticism is part of the congressional game, it should not be the only part.
So if you admired what Johnson, Thune and Rounds did, or even if you simply respect the process and believe them to be decent human beings, call their offices and say so.
They’ll appreciate it, of course. But, more importantly, their staffers could use a little love.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.