WOSTER: Noem had many teachable moments in her first year

Gov. Kristi Noem said last week that she is “teachable.”

That’s a really good thing for a governor to say. It’s an even better thing for a governor to be. And I hope she is. The success of her first term as governor could depend on it. So could the near future of our state.

My good friend and former boss and colleague at the Rapid City Journal, Steve Miller, likes to say: “I’m not real smart. But I am trainable.”

The first part is a joke. Steve is plenty smart. The second part, though, that’s for real. And it’s essential. And over the years, Steve has been smart enough to become “trainable” in situations where a different choice might be a better choice.

I hope the same could be said of me. Over the years, I have been instructed by the results of my own blunders and my own ego and my own stubbornness in ways that, finally, made me trainable. Or teachable.

Being a journalist is a big help in that. If you spend your work days asking questions and really listening to the answers, you learn a lot. More than anything, you learn that you don’t have all the answers.

Such a process is essential to reporters. It’s essential to governors, too.