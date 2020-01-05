WOSTER: Noem had many teachable moments in her first year
COMMENTARY

Kevin Woster

Gov. Kristi Noem said last week that she is “teachable.”

That’s a really good thing for a governor to say. It’s an even better thing for a governor to be. And I hope she is. The success of her first term as governor could depend on it. So could the near future of our state.

My good friend and former boss and colleague at the Rapid City Journal, Steve Miller, likes to say: “I’m not real smart. But I am trainable.”

The first part is a joke. Steve is plenty smart. The second part, though, that’s for real. And it’s essential. And over the years, Steve has been smart enough to become “trainable” in situations where a different choice might be a better choice.

I hope the same could be said of me. Over the years, I have been instructed by the results of my own blunders and my own ego and my own stubbornness in ways that, finally, made me trainable. Or teachable.

Being a journalist is a big help in that. If you spend your work days asking questions and really listening to the answers, you learn a lot. More than anything, you learn that you don’t have all the answers.

Such a process is essential to reporters. It’s essential to governors, too.

Bill Janklow used to say that being governor of South Dakota was the greatest job in the world because he got to go out every day and do something that mattered in peoples’ lives. Nowhere in the country, Janklow argued, could one person have such a profound impact on the people he — and now she — was elected to serve.

In holding the same job Janklow had for a record 16 years, Noem now enters her second year. And if the first year of a governor’s first term is a honeymoon year, Noem had a rocky honeymoon.

Her free-trap program for predator control was rocky. Her riot-boosting bill was rocky, both in the way it was conceived and the way it was presented. Her handling of the hemp-legalization legislation was rocky. Her handling of the controversial anti-meth advertising campaign was rocky.

And then there was her decision to give — or to allow others to give — her just-out-of-college daughter, a staffer in the governor’s office, a substantial pay raise while also calling for stagnant state employee and teacher pay. Whether the move was driven by arrogance or cluelessness, the optics were terrible.

Noem had good moments, too. Banned from the Pine Ridge Reservation over the riot-booster mess, Noem responded quickly and fairly to help tribal members in a storm-related crisis. She aimed most of her pro-pheasant program not at predators but at habitat development, where it belongs. She made what might become a precedent-setting agreement with the Rosebud Tribe on meth treatment.

Noem feels good about her work in advancing foster care and broadband access in rural areas. And every day, governors do good things for their states that don’t make the news. Noem had her share of that work.

But she also had trouble assembling and keeping a management team and presenting a coherent vision and philosophy. And she recently lost her chief of staff — her second of the year — after what I assume was a conflict at least partly over disagreements on how key issues should be handled.

In all that, there were plenty of teachable moments. And Noem had a chance to learn quite a bit from her somewhat rocky first year as our governor.

Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.

