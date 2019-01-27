So, are you a politician now, finally?
That was my first question to Steve Allender during an interview last week, as he shuffled paperwork from one pile to the other on a cluttered conference table in his office.
We’ll talk about that clutter in a minute, and how Allender doesn’t let it change his life too much, even though he’d like to clean it up. But first, that politician thing.
I was interested in his answer because when Allender left his relaxed, fishing-oriented life as retired Rapid City police chief to run for mayor in 2015, he said he was “not a politician” and wasn’t inclined to become one.
His assertion fit pretty well with his demeanor and rhetorical style. Plain-spoken and sometimes too blunt for his own political well-being, Allender was about as close to the antithesis of a sweet-talking politician as I’ve seen.
But certainly two campaign wins and four years in office, to say nothing of his successful push for a new city arena that was approved by voters in a hotly debated campaign, have shaped him into some kind of a politician, right?
“No,” Allender insisted. “Everyone engages in politics, whether they know it or not, in the way we address each other and get what we need, even in bargaining for a better price. That’s political activity. But, no, I’m not a politician. And I can prove it by the number of people in the community who owe me favors and who I owe favors, which is exactly zero.”
If that’s true, and I have no evidence to the contrary, that’s a pretty good number for any elected official. Tit for tat tends to be part of the game. So is the occasional threat of reprisal. Allender says such techniques are repulsive and not in his nature, from which he tries not to stray.
“I don’t put on a show for anybody,” he said. “I barely clean up my language in public. Because, as a citizen, I want to know the people looking out for us are also human beings. And human beings do not wear suits all the time. They do not speak like English professors, or whatever.”
As a guy with a number of English professors in the family and circle of friends, I can testify that it’s possible to be a human being and still be pretty articulate. And while I don’t own a suit, even I wear a sports coat and tie from time to time. I was wearing them for the interview, in fact, only because I had just returned from a cousin’s funeral.
So I get his point.
Allender actually wears a sports coat pretty well, but usually not by choice. He was wearing blue jeans and a flannel shirt when we sat down to talk near the piles of paperwork — products, he insists, of “having too many meetings” — that he intends, someday soon, to clean up.
“If I were a 12-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week workaholic, I’d have it all under control,” he said.
At 57, he works hard but not that hard, preferring balance over obsession. That livable approach to his job and a list of exciting projects on tap for the city inspired Allender to announce his run for a third term as mayor this spring. That term will be four years instead of two, because of a past city council change that takes effect this year. So far, he’s unopposed and feeling good about his chances.
“I view myself as having time, energy and experience,” Allender said. “So it’s a good fit,”
Hey, if I didn’t know better, I’d say that was spoken like a true politician.