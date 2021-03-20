WOSTER: So now white guys are the victims? Seriously?

He was a white guy, younger than I am. He looked to be in pretty good shape and, judging by the bike and apparel, he’s not having much trouble paying the bills. That's kind of my lot in life, too.

“People who look like you and me?” I asked. “You mean white guys? We’re the targets?”

He said: “Yeah, we’re being targeted all over. it’s getting really bad out there. You don’t notice it so much here. But I travel a lot. It’s bad. it really is.”

I said: “Honestly, as a white guy in America, I really have trouble feeling like I’m a victim of anything.”

Stop and think about it: a couple of financially comfortable white men in America, talking about being victims. Seriously? Tell that to a woman. Tell that to any member of a minority group who faces bigotry and even danger because of who they are or how they look. You don’t have to travel far here in Rapid City to find one to tell. But get ready to be laughed at.

Maybe the guy on the bike hadn’t thought it out. Maybe he has just been listening to the self-serving yammer from white guys on the radio or cable TV or in one political office or another. But, geez, come on, white guys in America, targets of a culture war? Victims?