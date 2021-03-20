WOSTER: So now white guys are the victims? Seriously?

I didn’t recognize the guy on the mountain bike. But he recognized me.
Mary and I were starting up a steep, winding section of the Skyline Drive trails a few blocks from our house as the guy was coming down the trail on his bike.
I smiled, nodded and offered a “Hi.” He slid to a stop at the bottom of the trail about 10 feet away.
“Hey, are you Kevin Woster?” he asked.
When I confirmed that I was who he suspected I was, he said: “I wanted to talk to you about your column on cancel culture. The “OK” sign. They got after you, and you gave in. We can’t do that, you know. We can’t give in to that.”
It took me a second to remember the column. Then I said: “Well, I guess I’m not sure I gave in. I decided that I wasn’t going to use the ‘OK’ sign, because I found out it’s being used by white supremacists.”
In case you missed it, I talked about that in my last column on this page. I had posted a picture on my Facebook page of myself flashing the traditional “OK” sign as I received a COVID vaccination. Then I was informed by some Facebook friends that the sign was being used by white supremacists to promote racist beliefs. So I cropped my hand and the once-OK sign out of the picture.
“But we can’t do that,” the guy on the bike said. “You can’t give into that. There’s a culture war, and the targets are people who look like you and me.”
He was a white guy, younger than I am. He looked to be in pretty good shape and, judging by the bike and apparel, he’s not having much trouble paying the bills. That's kind of my lot in life, too.
“People who look like you and me?” I asked. “You mean white guys? We’re the targets?”
He said: “Yeah, we’re being targeted all over. it’s getting really bad out there. You don’t notice it so much here. But I travel a lot. It’s bad. it really is.”
I said: “Honestly, as a white guy in America, I really have trouble feeling like I’m a victim of anything.”
Stop and think about it: a couple of financially comfortable white men in America, talking about being victims. Seriously? Tell that to a woman. Tell that to any member of a minority group who faces bigotry and even danger because of who they are or how they look. You don’t have to travel far here in Rapid City to find one to tell. But get ready to be laughed at.
Maybe the guy on the bike hadn’t thought it out. Maybe he has just been listening to the self-serving yammer from white guys on the radio or cable TV or in one political office or another. But, geez, come on, white guys in America, targets of a culture war? Victims?
Has there ever been a more pampered, indulged, self-satisfied and, unfortunately, sometimes abusive and even dangerous class of human beings in the world than white guys in America?
Maybe the English royals? And, sure, no doubt, a Saudi prince or two. But it’s pretty tough to find a sizable group of people anywhere who can top white guys in the United States for having it your own way. Which began, of course, with the very founding of this nation and the freedoms declared for all.
As long as the “all” happened to look like me and the guy on the mountain bike.
History tells the truth. Economics tell the truth. The still-white-male-dominated power structure tells the truth.
And the truth is that, sure, there might be an occasional valid case of reverse discrimination against a white guy. And, sure, there might be the occasional overreaction to something some white guy said or did. Change is not perfect, or easy.
But change is needed and inevitable. The incipient movement toward racial, gender, economic and political correction in this nation is long overdue. It is also crucial if we are to shape a future that some day actually does offer liberty and justice for all.
And not just for those who look like me and the guy on the bike.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.