Retirement can do strange things to people. Take me, and the bran flakes, and the governor.
When Kristi Noem called the other morning, I had just taken the grandkid to elementary school and come back to the kitchen, brewed a pot of tea and poured milk over a bowl of bran flakes with sliced strawberries and bananas.
Fresh strawberries, by the way. Really sweet strawberries.
I had picked up a spoon and was opening the morning paper when my phone rang — or, more accurately, started to hum and shiver on the granite countertop.
I looked and saw “No caller ID” on the screen. That’s what I used to see when John Thune called me on a regular basis. That was before I left the daily news game and drifted off toward the edge of the inconsequential, a place where big shots don’t call much but the fishing is good.
I also think I saw “No Caller ID” the last time Mike Rounds returned one of my calls.
When Dusty Johnson calls, I just see “Dusty Johnson” on the screen, which is kind of nice. At the very least, it creates the illusion that Johnson thinks I still matter.
But he’s new to the congressional game. He’ll probably learn.
Most calls from big shots are preceded by a notice from their staffers. But the one the other morning came without notice, like Johnson’s still do. So I was puzzled, momentarily.
Then I remembered the blog piece I had published the night before on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting website critical of the predator-control part of Noem’s otherwise-admirable Second Century Initiative for pheasants.
It was my second blog swipe at the state Game, Fish & Parks Department give-away of 16,000 or so free live traps and the creation of a $10-per-tail state bounty on fox, skunk, raccoon, possum and badgers trapped and killed.
I figured Noem wasn’t happy about the columns. I also figured I should pick up to see if it was her. Any responsible journalist would. And I did, eventually.
But first I paused, looked at my cereal bowl and thought: “Those bran flakes will get soggy if I pick up.” That’s the kind of thought you have in retirement, where certain things in a daily routine can become illogically important.
Things like fresh-cut strawberries and cold milk on bran flakes, for example.
So I looked at the phone, looked back at the cereal, looked back at the phone, thinking I could eat and then call Noem’s office to see if she was available. But I decided I wasn’t quite that retired, slid the “answer” icon to the side and said: “This is Kevin.”
I heard the voice I expected: “Hi Kevin, Kristi Noem. Do you have a minute?”
“Of course,” I said, and really meant it. She is the governor, after all, fresh strawberries and soaking cereal notwithstanding. And I admired the fact that she just picked up the phone and called, without staff involvement, like regular South Dakotans do.
I asked if it was about my blog column. She said it was, adding that she had some things she’d like to clear up.
“OK,” I said, as I strolled reluctantly away from my cereal toward the den. “Just stick with me while I get to my computer.”
Noem stuck with me and we had a good interview, disagreeing on some things, agreeing on others and parting, I think, on pretty good terms.
I told her I’d include her thoughts in a follow-up blog piece. And I decided not to mention the cereal, which turned out to be every bit as soggy as I expected.