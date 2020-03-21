WOSTER: Some responsibilities override social distancing

RSV is a lot more worrisome for babies than it is for adults, even aging adults. Still, sick-baby daycare isn’t something we intend to make habitual. It’s just, well, grandparenting in a time of need.

The good news is, neither Mary nor I have any serious underlying medical conditions, other than my lifetime pattern of neurotically fabricated ailments. And such fictional bugs seem tame compared to the real thing these days.

COVID-19 is serious business. Most of us treat it as such. Venues are closed. Restaurants and coffee shops are sparsely peopled. Even masses have been canceled, which is a sad, surreal Lenten reality for a daily mass Catholic.

COVID concerns had me skipping YMCA workouts and library visits even before those life-enriching institutions were temporarily closed. And I continue to turn down enticing invitations for chats over steaming cups or coffee or chai tea at familiar downtown bistros.

Instead, I’m walking the dog and hiking with Mary, shopping quickly at odd hours and otherwise burrowing in at home, away from anything resembling a human collective.

Except, of course, for when duty calls. Grandparent and stepdad duty. The assignments come from Mary, who still has an almost-full-time job and considers my flexible schedule an invitation to errands.