WOSTER: Some things still make sense

There isn't much certainty in American politics today. At least, not for me.

I used to be certain about quite a few things. I used to have confidence in certain expectations, certain standards, certain outcomes in politics. Donald Trump pretty much ended that in 2016. Now just about anything seems possible, no matter how illogical.

It’s not just national politics. I’m bewildered by state and local politics, too. We elect people I never imagined we’d elect, then reelect them. And those people push priorities in rhetoric and legislation I never imagined would be taken seriously.

I’m still pretty sure about a few things and a few people, however, including Republican state Rep. Taffy Howard of Rapid City. I’m pretty sure that Howard isn’t a closet liberal-Democrat insurrectionist working with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris to undermine Gov. Kristi Noem.

Yet that has been alleged in some bizarre texts sent to Howard and spread across South Dakota and beyond. Why the nutty targeting? Because Howard had the temerity to introduce legislation seeking some public accounting of the costs to state taxpayers for Noem’s security.

Far from a party turncoat, Howard is simply a member of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, doing her job.