WOSTER: Some things still make sense

There isn't much certainty in American politics today. At least, not for me.
I used to be certain about quite a few things. I used to have confidence in certain expectations, certain standards, certain outcomes in politics. Donald Trump pretty much ended that in 2016. Now just about anything seems possible, no matter how illogical.
It’s not just national politics. I’m bewildered by state and local politics, too. We elect people I never imagined we’d elect, then reelect them. And those people push priorities in rhetoric and legislation I never imagined would be taken seriously.
I’m still pretty sure about a few things and a few people, however, including Republican state Rep. Taffy Howard of Rapid City. I’m pretty sure that Howard isn’t a closet liberal-Democrat insurrectionist working with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris to undermine Gov. Kristi Noem.
Yet that has been alleged in some bizarre texts sent to Howard and spread across South Dakota and beyond. Why the nutty targeting? Because Howard had the temerity to introduce legislation seeking some public accounting of the costs to state taxpayers for Noem’s security.
Far from a party turncoat, Howard is simply a member of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, doing her job.
“For me, I believe you have to do the right thing, regardless of whether someone is in your party or not in your party,” Howard says. “And I’ll work with whoever wants to do that.”
If you look at the co-sponsors of Howard’s HB 1089, there’s a diversity in party and philosophy. But all share a goal, called for in the bill, of opening to public view a now-closed record of Noem’s security costs.
“I’m just looking for the total cost of her security detail,” Howard says. “If they wanted to give it to us by trip, OK. But I’d take one aggregate sum for the year, just the total.”
Noem has said she won’t discuss her security. And Craig Price, Noem’s secretary of the state Department of Public Safety, argues that revealing Noem’s security costs could make her less safe.
Howard doesn’t believe that having general information on security costs weeks or months after the fact could jeopardize Noem’s safety. And she says other states actually do provide the information she seeks, and more.
Nonetheless, for raising the issue Howard has been subjected to profane texts and nasty comments, a number of them from people in other states. Accusers alleged ridiculous types of political collusion that only a creatively warped mind could concoct.
Yet, there’s good news, too. Since that initial negative flurry, most responses she has received have been supportive. That’s encouraging, to Howard and to me. Because while Noem’s safety must be a priority, it seems reasonable to have at least a general idea of how much it costs.
That’s especially true for appropriators, who might be among the few political creatures left on earth who, sometimes at least, place their work ahead of their politics.
They follow the money, to use that overused line from the Watergate days. And, amazingly enough, they sometimes follow it regardless of party affiliations in the greasy, grungy, eye-gouging world of rhetorical mud-wrestling we call politics today.
But it’s not just the amount of taxpayer dollars, Howard says. It’s also how they’re being spent. She wonders why South Dakota taxpayers should cover security costs for Noem’s out-of-state trips in 2020 to campaign for Donald Trump and other GOP candidates.
And she’s a Trump supporter.
“I’ve made it clear, I supported President Trump,” Howard says. “And if the governor wants to go campaign for him, that’s fine, as long as it’s not on the taxpayers’ dime.”
Which seems very reasonable, both to Howard and to an old newshound like me. Members of a committee in the state House didn’t agree however. They killed HB 1089 Friday on an 11-2 vote. Which didn’t eliminate the issue, or change Howard’s view.
I can’t imagine that Taffy Howard and I agree on very much politically. I consider myself to be a left-leaning centrist, with departures one way or the other on certain issues. I consider Howard to be a very conservative Republican who couldn’t lean left if you pushed her.
But she’s also an appropriator. So she follows the money, as she was elected and selected to do.
Some things in the deranged world of today’s politics still make sense. And that’s one of them.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.