WOSTER: Sometimes “cancel culture” is just common decency

My old Rapid City Journal colleague Dan Daly, who is now a public-information guru for Monument, took the picture. It was a happy photo of a masked me making the old “OK” sign above my head with my right hand as the nurse stuck the needle —virtually painlessly — into the muscle of my upper left arm.

Bada bing, bada boom. One shot down, one to go come March 15.

Dan took the picture for the Monument website and shared it with me by email the next morning. Soon I had it up on my personal Facebook page in celebration of the shot and of taking a step toward a more normal life after a year that has been anything but normal.

So that’s all good, right? Well, sure, except for that “OK” sign, which I soon found out is no longer OK with many people. To them, it doesn’t mean what it used to mean.

You might already know this, but the “OK” sign has been appropriated by white supremacist groups as a symbol of their racist beliefs. Somehow I missed that, or forgot it. But commenters on my Facebook page pointed it out.

And after some discussion and consideration, I decided to crop my hand and the now-offending symbol out of the picture. Which is why my Republican friend called, with some degree of surprise and a hint of amused disdain.