WOSTER: Still waiting

We know quite a bit about that, but we still don’t know the whole story. The investigation continues almost 11 weeks after Joe Boever died. Authorities have concluded that Joe Boever was walking on the shoulder and carrying a light when he was struck by Ravnsborg’s vehicle, and that Ravnsborg was distracted at the time of the crash. They haven’t reported the reason for the distraction.

It’s unclear whether Ravsnsborg will face criminal charges. And there are questions about Ravnsnborg’s call to a 911 dispatcher, in which he said he hit something “in the middle of the road.” At first he told the dispatcher that he didn’t know what he hit, but then said “it could be” when the dispatcher asked if it was “a deer or something.”

Then there’s the unanswered question of why Boever’s body was not discovered. Rather, Boever was left at the scene throughout the night. Ravnsborg said he looked around with his cell-phone flashlight but didn’t see anything. Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek came to the scene in response to the 911 call but didn’t find Boever’s body, either. Volek then loaned Ravnsborg his private car to drive home to Pierre.

So Joe Boever was left lying in the ditch, where Ravnsborg says he discovered the body the next morning when he came back and stopped at the scene.