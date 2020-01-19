WOSTER: That's the world we live in now

Last week I called out a Facebook friend I have known for almost 20 years for suggesting on social media that a well-known national TV journalist should be “Deliveranced” if he shows up in our part of the nation.
Why would a regular guy I have assumed to be a reasonable human being write such a thing? Because he’s mad at the journalist for alleged unfair coverage of President Donald Trump.
That’s the world we live in now. Especially the social-media world. When we get mad — and we get mad a lot — we lash out, often in ways that at one time would have been considered entirely inappropriate.
We’re turning into a name-calling society, led by the Name Caller in Chief.
Donald Trump loves name calling. And journalists are a frequent target. Among other pejoratives, the president has labeled journalists “enemies of the people.” And that’s a term the Facebook friend I thought I knew pretty well now uses and defends on social media.
So I suppose the “Deliveranced” thing is just the next illogical step down the path of mean-spirited, sometimes-threatening social-media dialogue.
If you read Jame’s Dickey’s 1970 novel, Deliverance, or saw the 1972 movie starring Burt Reynolds and Jon Voigt, you probably remember the compelling banjo scene. You probably also remember that one man was sexually assaulted and two others were killed.
So saying someone should be “Deliveranced” is a lot more than playing with words. It’s promoting the idea of assaulting or possibly killing a journalist over coverage you didn’t happen to like.
Which is, well, not something you would normally expect from a reasonable person living in a nation where freedom of the press is a constitutional imperative.
I’m sure my Facebook friend would argue that he was joking in suggesting a journalist should be assaulted or killed. At least, I hope he would argue that. These days, I’m never sure.
And I presume it was a joke, one that lacked humor. But it contained at least some element of danger and recklessness because of what it might condone or encourage in the mind of someone already inclined toward hate and lashing out.
Beyond that, it further diminishes an already degraded public dialogue where the rules of human interaction and propriety continue their downward spiral. It’s an angry place, full of strong opinions that are often woefully underinformed and wildly overstated.
We live in a time when facts are being assaulted as relentlessly as politeness and reason are being ignored. And the damage isn’t limited to hateful, potentially harmful “jokes.” Sometimes it’s just a casual disregard for the truth.
A case in point recently was a meme shared on social media by a former South Dakota legislator who is also one of my Facebook friends. The meme was a picture of George Washington with this quote, allegedly by him: “When government takes away citizens’ right to bear arms, it becomes citizens’ duty to take away government’s right to govern.”
Strong stuff. But like a lot of “quotes” on social media, there’s no proof or even any evidence that Washington ever said it. When I pointed that out in a comment below the meme, the former legislator responded: “There is no evidence that he didn’t say this.”
Trying to prove a negative is a fool’s errand, of course. But there is some evidence that Washington didn’t say what’s in the “quote.” The editor in chief of the Papers of George Washington at the University of Virginia, for example, is as certain as one can be that Washington didn’t say or write the quote.
But the meme is still up on that former legislator’s page. And she’s getting “thumbs up” support from other Facebook friends, including one who wrote: “The statement is true whether GW said it or not. Who cares?”
Only, I guess, those of us left who care about facts, truth and respectful dialogue.
