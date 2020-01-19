WOSTER: That's the world we live in now

So saying someone should be “Deliveranced” is a lot more than playing with words. It’s promoting the idea of assaulting or possibly killing a journalist over coverage you didn’t happen to like.

Which is, well, not something you would normally expect from a reasonable person living in a nation where freedom of the press is a constitutional imperative.

I’m sure my Facebook friend would argue that he was joking in suggesting a journalist should be assaulted or killed. At least, I hope he would argue that. These days, I’m never sure.

And I presume it was a joke, one that lacked humor. But it contained at least some element of danger and recklessness because of what it might condone or encourage in the mind of someone already inclined toward hate and lashing out.

Beyond that, it further diminishes an already degraded public dialogue where the rules of human interaction and propriety continue their downward spiral. It’s an angry place, full of strong opinions that are often woefully underinformed and wildly overstated.

We live in a time when facts are being assaulted as relentlessly as politeness and reason are being ignored. And the damage isn’t limited to hateful, potentially harmful “jokes.” Sometimes it’s just a casual disregard for the truth.