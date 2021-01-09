WOSTER: The American way includes protests, not violence

In my semi-retired state of journalism, I’m pretty selective about what news events I cover, especially if there’s a reason to go hunting or fishing instead.

I had no such hook-and-bullet plans on Monday. So I agreed to meet Sam Hurst down at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Founders Park, where I astutely presumed he and I would be the only Joe Biden voters.

I parked in the main lot at Founders Park and wandered over to the rally through vehicles with “Trump 2020” stickers and “Jail Hillary” stickers and “Stand for the Anthem, Kneel for Cross” stickers.

I kneel for the cross and what it means several times a week in Mass, by the way. I also stand for the anthem. But I think those who choose to kneel in protest of very real racial injustices in this nation are doing so in a respectful way. And I respect that form of protest as an essentially American way of expressing First Amendment rights.

It is free speech, with a knee on the ground, just like the proclamations made in stickers and words and banners at the rally on Monday were free speech.