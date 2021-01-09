WOSTER: The American way includes protests, not violence

In my semi-retired state of journalism, I’m pretty selective about what news events I cover, especially if there’s a reason to go hunting or fishing instead.
I had no such hook-and-bullet plans on Monday. So I agreed to meet Sam Hurst down at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Founders Park, where I astutely presumed he and I would be the only Joe Biden voters.
I parked in the main lot at Founders Park and wandered over to the rally through vehicles with “Trump 2020” stickers and “Jail Hillary” stickers and “Stand for the Anthem, Kneel for Cross” stickers.
I kneel for the cross and what it means several times a week in Mass, by the way. I also stand for the anthem. But I think those who choose to kneel in protest of very real racial injustices in this nation are doing so in a respectful way. And I respect that form of protest as an essentially American way of expressing First Amendment rights.
It is free speech, with a knee on the ground, just like the proclamations made in stickers and words and banners at the rally on Monday were free speech.
My guess is few in the Stop the Steal crowd Monday would agree with me on the kneeling issue, or on a variety of other things. Those would include my belief that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump fairly in a legitimate election in which he simply got more Electoral College votes.
That’s the same way Donald Trump won the election over Hillary Clinton in 2016. He got more Electoral College votes.
The vote has been confirmed by elections officials from both parties across the nation, and by a succession of court rulings. A sizable majority of Americans share my faith in the facts of the election outcome. I don’t think many of them were in Founders Park for the rally. Probably just Hurst and me.
Sam was fully masked when I found him standing off to the side of a gathering of 70 or 80 people. I’m big on masks, but I usually don’t wear one strolling around a park. So I’d left my various face coverings in the pickup.
But I quickly got uncomfortable even along the edge of so many unmasked people gathered in one spot. So I social distanced like crazy, figuring if six feet was good, 10 was better and 30 or 40 just about right.
I listened from the fringes as Pennington County Republican Chairman Jeff Holbrook proclaimed without offering any proof that the election was stolen. He also warned that “leftists also known as Democrats have been working a long time to steal what we have.”
The fiery rhetoric continued as Holbrook spoke of “neo-Marxists burning our cities,” claimed that good works by Donald Trump have been “beaten down by innuendo and falsehood” and that censorship by big social-media companies makes it hard to “get out the truth.”
While he was on a roll, Holbrook slammed the Supreme Court for rejecting a Trump challenge of election results, calling the justices “gutless and spineless” and saying they relied on a legal technicality instead of the merits of the case.
We’re in a “cultural war,” Holbrook said, adding that he prayed it will not become a civil war.
Other speakers included a South Dakota Mines student who identified himself only as Anthony who slammed “RINOs back stabbing Trump and the Constitution.” He didn’t name Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, both of whom are likely to face primary challengers — possibly backed by Trump — in 2022. But he said candidates would be asked what they did in 2020 to “stop the steal,” and that those who hadn’t fought it must be “challenged and replaced.”
That was Monday. Then came Wednesday and the insurrection that resulted in pro-Trump protesters-turned-rioters breaching and vandalizing the U.S. Capitol. They overwhelmed outnumbered Capitol Police in a massive melee that left five people dead and others injured.
That same day there was also a smaller “Don’t Steal the Vote” rally by the Pennington County Republicans. I didn’t attend. I was home in front of the TV, aghast and transfixed by the bedlam in D.C.
But local news accounts reflected a message at the Rapid City rally that had been toned down since Monday. Holbrook expressed more carefully worded concerns about the integrity of the election and called for rioters in D.C. to stop the violence and protest peacefully.
Stop the violence. Protest peacefully.
That’s the truly American approach, regardless of whether you stand or kneel to do it.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.