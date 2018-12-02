There won’t be any more campaigns for Dennis Daugaard. No more fundraising calls and candidate meet-and-greets, election strategies and coordinated messaging
At least, not for himself.
“No, I’m not going to run for office again,” the 65-year-old, second-term Republican governor said the other day during an interview in his office in the state Capitol. “I loved it. I enjoyed it. But 22 years is enough.”
Only eight of those years were spent in the governor’s office, doing the chores of the state’s chief executive. During the previous eight years he served as lieutenant governor for Gov. Mike Rounds, fitting his LG duties in around his full-time work as executive director of the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.
And prior to that he served three terms in the South Dakota Senate, also while working for Children’s Home.
That’s a lot of time spent worrying about other people’s issues and problems and hopes and dreams. Now he can spent more time focusing on some hopes and dreams of his own, centered around his wife, Linda, their three grown kids and five grandkids and their rural home on the farm where Daugaard grew up near Dell Rapids.
“We want more time with family. And we’re looking forward to getting back to the country,” Daugaard said. “We’re going to move back to the house we built in 1985. We still have it. It’s paid for. I like that part. And it’s about a mile away from our neighbors. So it’s very quiet, and dark, and it’s very fun, in the spring and fall especially. Beautiful.”
OK, OK, so the political thing is finished. But how does a guy go from the jam-packed schedule of a governor to puttering around a place in the country? And what about a retirement income?
Right now he’s making about $111,000 a year as governor, a substantial sum in South Dakota but not exactly small-fortune material heading into retirement. But as you might expect from a reasonable man, he has reasonable retirement plans.
Dennis and Linda Daugaard are both 65, so they’re eligible for Medicare. And they’re can take reduced-rate Social Security payments now or full payments soon.
“And I’m trying to get some, maybe corporate board positions, something that pays a little bit ,” Daugaard said. “And we’ve been very careful to save. Every year we’ve put money into retirement.”
Of late, that includes the state retirement system, which is known for its solid status and returns. It will matter to Daugaard, but not like it matters to some long-serving state employees.
“It’s related to how long you served and how much you were paid,” Daugaard said. “I’ll get paid about a thousand bucks a month from that, which is nice. But it’s $12,000 a year or so.”
Mix that all together with a debt-free portfolio and Daugaard figures he can do all right in retirement, putting his focus where it belongs, on his family.
Daughter Sara lives in Pierre with her husband, Tony Venhuizen, who serves as the governor’s chief of staff. They have three children. Daughter, Laura, lives in Sioux Falls with her husband, Jay Mitchell. They have two little girls. Son Chris and his wife, Emily, live in Sioux Falls.
“I don’t know my two granddaughters in Sioux Falls as much as I’d like to,” Daugaard said. “The three grandchildren in Pierre I know really well. And I want a better relationship with the two in Sioux Falls.”
He wants more time with the whole family, though, at a slower pace he can savor — now that all that “running” is finally over.