WOSTER: The shabby state of political dialogue

Most of those good people don’t fire off nasty emails or texts or show up at public hearings to loudly lecture elected officials. They’re too busy living their lives. And they don’t have the fever of activism.

Apparently the contacts the council has received on their mask proposals have been pretty evenly split between opponents and supporters. That’s about what I’d expect from those inspired enough to get involved.

During more than 40 years of journalism, I’ve known plenty of impassioned advocates. There are always some who are fully capable of crossing the line.

Of course, some kinds of “threats” are more acceptable than others.

“People are saying ‘If you do this, ‘I’ll never vote for you again,'” says council member Pat Jones. “And if I never get another vote from someone but did the right thing, I’m fine with that.”

Jones continues to believe and hope there’s still a chance for some council action on masks that will matter to the community.

“At this point, I feel like we have failed as a board,” he says. “Personally, I’m not done with wanting to move something forward.”