WOSTER: The shabby state of political dialogue

Hypotheticals, Jason Salamun called them.
I guess I’d just call them threats.
And apparently threats are what some people think are appropriate in criticizing the actions of the Rapid City Council.
Over masks.
Yeah, masks. You know, those simply designed, easy to wear mouth-and-nose coverings that have long been used to fight the spread of diseases. Somehow in this rancorous time of COVID-19, masks have been transformed into political napalm, laying waste to common sense dialogue and respectful discourse.
It sizzled in some of the agitated responses to Salamun and other council members as they struggled, so far unsuccessfully, to set some reasonable mask-use standards in the community.
“I’m concerned that all of our council members have been threatened and harassed and insulted,” Salamun says.
I’m concerned, too. But I’m not surprised. In this age of rancor and division and mean-spirited attacks, common courtesy gets fire bombed by rage and self-righteousness.
And pretty soon an elected official is getting a phone call or an email or a letter or a text that not only impugns a particular vote but also assaults the person’s character. It might even imply the potential for something more sinister and even dangerous.
“I don’t have their specific stories,” Salamun says of other council members. “But I do know we’ve all been beat up pretty good.”
Then he hurries to add: “But I don’t think anybody is going to feel sorry for a council member.”
Actually, I am. First I’m going to feel sorry for our political dialogue and the shabby state it’s in. Then I’m going to feel sorry for council members who have been insulted simply for trying to do their jobs. And I’m going to feel especially sorry for those subjected to vile invectives that further devolve into threats, specific or implied.
Like, say, some of the comments Salamun received after he wrote a commentary piece in the Rapid City Journal.
“I received a lot of hypotheticals,” he said. “And those hypotheticals sometimes hit too close to home.”
He told me in detail about a couple of those hypotheticals, which I won’t repeat here. But they were despicable. And worth a call to authorities.
The vast majority of comments, of course, were much better than that. The vast majority of people here in Rapid City, of course, are much better than that.
“We’re talking a very, very small portion of people who are threatening,” Salamun says. “Our city is full of good people. And they don’t mean any harm.”
Most of those good people don’t fire off nasty emails or texts or show up at public hearings to loudly lecture elected officials. They’re too busy living their lives. And they don’t have the fever of activism.
Apparently the contacts the council has received on their mask proposals have been pretty evenly split between opponents and supporters. That’s about what I’d expect from those inspired enough to get involved.
During more than 40 years of journalism, I’ve known plenty of impassioned advocates. There are always some who are fully capable of crossing the line.
Of course, some kinds of “threats” are more acceptable than others.
“People are saying ‘If you do this, ‘I’ll never vote for you again,'” says council member Pat Jones. “And if I never get another vote from someone but did the right thing, I’m fine with that.”
Jones continues to believe and hope there’s still a chance for some council action on masks that will matter to the community.
“At this point, I feel like we have failed as a board,” he says. “Personally, I’m not done with wanting to move something forward.”
After the council’s stalemate this week on a mask plan that seemed set to pass, moving forward could be tough. But the mask issue isn’t going away. So more emotionally charged public comments are coming, some of them likely to cross the line.
Jones noted that some members of a “very vocal group” working against the mask requirements have been “saying an awful lot of mean-spirited things, a lot of untrue things.”
But Salamun notes that some of his meanest criticisms have come from the pro-mask side.
“I think it’s fair to say that it’s coming from all sides,” Salamun says. “And that’s sad. Because I don’t think division has to be our story. I think we can do better than that.”
Maybe, but not with mean-spirited attacks and lies. And certainly not with “hypotheticals” that are really just threats.
Kevin Woster writes a blog and offers radio commentary for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He can be reached by emailing kevinwoster@rushmore.com.
