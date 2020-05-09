WOSTER: Tourism season is cause for concern

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

You’ll have to forgive me if I seem a bit distracted these days. I’m a little worried about the rally.

I’m worried about the entire tourism season, including that fireworks deal at Mount Rushmore that the president has promised to attend. But the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally serves as kind of the focal point for my concerns, much as it does each year for law-enforcement and health-care professionals.

And just imagine what they’re worried about this year, with the coronavirus around.

It’s still unclear what might be coming our way because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We learn more about the novel virus and its impacts each day. But we still don’t know much.

We do know that we don’t have a cure, or an effective treatment, or a vaccine. Not yet. We know the virus spreads easily and has a great range of medical effects, from almost nothing at all to potentially deadly breathing disorders.

We know it’s tougher on the elderly and those already sick. And we know, and Gov. Kristi Noem has said, that more cases and more hospitalizations and more deaths are coming. Based on state models, she predicts a peak in cases soon in Sioux Falls and sometime mid-June statewide.