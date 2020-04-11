WOSTER: Trying to replicate the spiritual blessings from afar

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s hard to believe that it has barely been a month since I had to make my first significant personal behavior decision because of COVID-19.

I decided not to share the cup. I mean THE cup.

I was at the regular 12:10 p.m. mass at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in North Rapid City, where Mary and I are parishioners. The day before I had learned that churches in the diocese would not be sharing the communion cup or exchange handshakes of peace during Mass.

So that noon mass would be the last day for some time that those receiving the Eucharist at St. Isaac Jogues would also be offered wine and the chance to share the cup. And sharing meant taking a sip from a chalice that is wiped with a cloth after each participant sips.

From a public-health standpoint, I’ve always had reservations about the process. But it’s a beautiful tradition filled with meaning and symbolism going back to the Last Supper and the offering of the cup by Jesus to his Apostles.

Beauty and tradition aside, however, the COVID was coming. And I decided against taking a sip after receiving the Eucharist. That moment was the first time I felt a tremor in advance of the earthquake of change that was coming because of the virus.