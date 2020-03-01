WOSTER: Ward 3 voters have great options

“Look at the guys running for president who are over 70,” he says. “If they can do that, I can sure do this.”

“This” won’t be easy, however. He has formidable competition in former council President Jason Salamun and three-term Ward 3 Alderman Chad Lewis, currently council vice president.

There’s history here. Wright beat Lewis in 2011 for one of two council seats from Ward 3. But Lewis came back to win the other seat and they served together on the council.

“I know Jerry very well. He’s a good guy,” says Lewis, a 51-year-old private businessman, soccer and ski coach who can often be reached by cell phone at one of his kids’ events. Lewis plans to announce his reelection bid next week.

Wright returns the personal compliment on Lewis, and says he doesn’t plan to be an attack dog in the campaign.

“I just want to win on my own merits,” he says.

Like Wright, Lewis says he’ll focus on his own record and what he considers to be a proven commitment to the community.

“I just want to keep my head down and do my job. It’s all about trying to help people out, to create jobs and make life better for children and families,” he says.