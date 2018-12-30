It wasn’t his first trip to the Pennington County Jail. Brad Blauvelt goes there regularly as part of a church-sponsored ministry to pray with and counsel inmates.
But on Dec. 20, Blauvelt went to jail to get someone out. And it wasn’t just any “someone.”
Father John Praveen, a 38-year-old Catholic priest charged with two felony counts of sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl, was being released that day to stay with Blauvelt and his wife, Mary, pending his next court appearance.
Not everyone would open their home in such a way. But Brad Blauvelt says it was an easy call for him, one that came from a source of power beyond himself.
“We are called to be people of compassion,” said the 67-year-old computer network administrator for Rapid City Public Schools. “And it’s not optional. If I feel called to do an act of kindness or compassion, I can’t say ‘no’ to that call.”
He felt called after public outcry nixed a plan by the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City to house Praveen in a home for retired priests in Piedmont. Blauvelt offered his home along Nemo Road west of Rapid City, an offer the court accepted with stipulations.
On the 20th, Blauvelt was driving home with Praveen and his belongings. The priest, a native of India who had been serving in the diocese for less than a year when he was charged, was wearing a court-ordered monitoring bracelet on his ankle, a crucial component of his release.
His jailers required Praveen to test the device with a 10-minute stroll outside the jail to make sure it was working.
“Then I took him home, and I had all his stuff in my car and we got it unloaded,” Blauvelt said. “And he said he was supposed to call in. So I called and they said the signal had dropped off very quickly when we left town. So they said to bring him back, and of course I did.”
Praveen remains in jail. And Blauvelt has asked around in hopes that someone with better signal service might take him in. He also has stopped at the jail for video visits with Praveen that are limited by the priest’s shaky English.
“I do most of the talking,” Blauvelt said.
Topics typically center on how the priest is doing in jail and sometimes include theology. They never discuss the pending charges.
“I didn’t and won’t ask Father John about those kind of specifics,” Blauvelt said. “That’s not why I’m there.”
The real “why” is all about kindness and compassion, which Blauvelt says comes “overwhelmingly from my faith.” It’s a Catholic faith that leads him beyond the spiritual essentials of the Mass and into the jail ministry and also work in assisting the poor through the Society of St. Vincent DePaul.
His outreach to Father Praveen is more complicated than those ministries, of course. It requires him to “treat the sin and the sinner separately.” But it comes from the same calling to be compassionate and kind, without stipulations.
Even so, he never forgets the girl who says Praveen touched her improperly.
“Oh, absolutely, we need to be compassionate for her,” Blauvelt said. “My intention is not to make life harder for her or her loved ones at all. My heart goes out to her.”
And if Praveen is found guilty of the charges, Blauvelt hopes for just punishment.
“If the guy is guilty, whatever the full force of the law is, whatever the judge decides, I’m in full favor of it,” he said.
Meanwhile, he will continue to answer a call he simply can’t refuse.