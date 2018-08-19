The 78th Sturgis rally got me thinking about that night at the Buffalo Chip back in 2008. It was the only time I can remember being booed — to my face, at least — for being a journalist.
I was in good company, strolling into the massive rally campground and concert venue with a pack of local, state and national reporters.
Sen. John Thune was there, too, and then-Gov. Mike Rounds, joining Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, on a presidential-campaign stop.
McCain got cheered by the crowd. But the catcalls and taunts and profanely creative epithets rained down on us from the two-story facade in the movie-set-style main street at The Chip as members of the news media walked in through the east gate.
“Liars! You suck! Liars! Tell the truth!”
That was the best of it. There was worse.
Some in the national news crew traveling with McCain were caught off guard. “Who are they screaming at?” one asked.
“They’re screaming at us,” I said. “They hate us.”
He looked up at the sweaty, steamed-up, two-story crowd of leather-clad bikers and blanched. Yeah, they were screaming at us, because of what we did for a living.
I never really felt threatened that night. A lot of it was biker-style theater — revved-up, twin-cylinder sarcasm unlikely to go beyond words. And it wasn’t all the bikers, either. Some were apathetic about our arrival. Others were friendly.
We continued on to a press area to get ready for the stage show, which featured McCain. He reveled in the rowdy atmosphere more than anyone else in his party. John Thune, in particular, looked like he’d rather be anywhere else on earth.
I felt the same way, for a while. But I had a job to do. So I took notes on what McCain said, interviewed a biker or two and headed out to write my story. I also wrote off the treatment from that jeering crowd as a rally-related aberration. I think it was, too, prior to Donald Trump.
But the Trump presidency is reshaping “normal” in many ways, including the ways reporters are treated, at least in some places, by some people.
I’m no longer in the daily news game. So things might have changed. But for the better part of 40 years negative feedback on my stories usually came without screaming rebukes. Mostly, it was an unfriendly letter to the editor, a snotty comment on the phone or more detailed scoldings — sometimes with merit — in legislative hallways or grocery store checkout lines.
Long ago, a guy I’d reported on called to say that if he ever saw me in his town again he’d punch me in the face. I didn’t think he would have, but I avoided his town for while, just in case.
Once I got a loud, face-to-face tongue lashing from Gov. George Mickelson over a story I wrote. A day or two later I got a hand-written card from Mickelson in the mail. He apologized for being so harsh and said his anger over one story didn’t change his respect for my work overall.
Bill Janklow could be tough. He’d challenge you face to face, call you at home and yell, refuse interviews when he was really mad. But generalized public attacks on reporters as “fake news media … absolute scum … the enemy of the American people”?
Naw, none of that. That’s the kind of stuff you’d really only expect to hear during a wild night out at the Sturgis rally.
Or, these days, from the president of the United States.