WOSTER: What would Walter Cronkite do?

First, “anonymous” sources are almost never anonymous. They’re simply unnamed. They’re almost always known by the reporter who talks to them, and probably known quite well.

The reporter must know them well in order to rely on them for solid information.

My use of unnamed sources over the years was mostly limited to using their tips and background information to develop stories that would end up with named sources and/or documents that typically confirmed what the unnamed source initially offered in the tip.

In unusual cases, I used an unnamed source or sources in a published story. But first I had to explain and justify that use to my editors. And they had to give their permission. That’s the way it was with most reporters and news outlets I’ve known. It didn’t happen much.

Over the years, I had some really good unnamed sources. I trusted them. They were almost always right, in many cases down to fine details. They led me to many good stories.

I don’t know anything about the policies at The Atlantic or the four unnamed sources who made the allegations against the president. But based on my experience in journalism, I assume they are real people in real positions to know.