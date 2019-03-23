I received a letter recently regarding the city council’s decision to provide additional funding for the OneHeart Campus. Here is an excerpt:
“[I am] shocked to read the Rapid City Journal and find out that you will be voting on even more spending for the homeless. [You] have already spent too much money on homeless projects.
Taking away from Fitzgerald Field is shameful. Our youth are more important than the homeless. REPEAT: Our youth are MORE important than the homeless.”
I wish things were that easy.
City government spends money on homeless and poverty-related causes by funding well-known organizations such as Youth and Family Services, YMCA, Wellfully, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Rural America Initiatives and now the OneHeart Campus. These expenditures help private organizations reach their goals, which by the way are also our community goals.
But there is also a very large, less-visible and less-effective expense, and these costs are rising every year:
By educated guess, approximately half of our police department budget and half of the fire department budget go to addressing issues related to poverty and addiction. That’s $13.5 million annually going toward very short-term solutions only. Unfortunately, these funds are not helping to cure or significantly change the situation but rather go to suppress the symptoms of these conditions. The city also provides funds to Pennington County for detox operations and the Care Campus. These costs are rising and under the current plan will rise indefinitely. This, my friends, is not the correct solution for the long-term condition we face.
Public and private funding is now going toward building the OneHeart campus. This is something that will address the systemic issues at play and address those suffering from addiction or the effects of poverty in a collaborative way — using many of this city’s great human service partners mentioned above to reduce poverty and its effects. This model works elsewhere, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t work here. OneHeart is not a rescue mission but will work in conjunction with the rescue mission.
The alternative? Stop all addiction and homeless service funding. Leave the most vulnerable of us to fend for themselves and pretend it has no negative effect on the economy. Let them die in shanties. Let them find money to feed untreated addictions however they can, whether it be through prostitution, theft, robbery, or drug sales. Let them take over parts of town where it won’t bother us — such as abandoned houses or commercial buildings. Maybe culverts or tool sheds would work. Then pretend it has no effect on our humanity.
At the end of this familiar argument is someone who says, “They can get a job, just like the rest of us.” Besides being a statement born of ignorance, this is patently false. However, with the proper treatment and support, many of these human beings can work, be self-sufficient and produce for the economy rather than detract from it.
The letter writer’s statement: “Our youth are MORE important than the homeless” speaks to the lack of understanding of this issue. First of all, there are nearly 600 homeless children in the Rapid City Public Schools today. Are they important? Secondly, many people who are living in abject poverty will have children who will grow up in abject poverty, then have children who grow up in abject poverty. This is a cycle. A cycle that will prevail if not broken. Are these children important? Are their children important?
My motivation is to stop ineffective government spending on symptoms and proactively spend to reverse this trend. I need and Rapid City needs your support to do this.