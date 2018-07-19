The Rapid City Journal editorial board hit the nail on the head in their recent editorial. South Dakotans deserve a governor focused on common-sense solutions to real problems, not petty partisanship. That’s why I’ve spent the last year listening and proposing solutions.
I’ve been sitting down with our neighbors around the state and listening to the concerns they have for their families, businesses and communities. It’s the same kind of listening I’ve done as I help folks make smart financial decisions in my day job as an investment professional at rural community banks, and it’s the same approach I’ve taken with the constituents I’ve represented in the state Senate.
In a year of listening, I’ve heard countless stories and proposed real solutions to the problems facing us.
I’ve heard from moms and dads who are worried about what opportunities will be available to their kids in our state. We are one of a handful of states that don’t invest in early childhood education. We used to have the second-lowest tuition rates in the region, now we have the second highest at our four-year universities. Our tech schools are the most expensive in the region. Listening to these concerned parents lead me to release my “Education for the Next Generation Plan.” It lays out my ideas to increase opportunities for our kids and give the next generation every chance to succeed.
I’ve also heard from South Dakotans who just can’t seem to get ahead no matter how hard they work. I’ve also heard from business owners who can’t find enough skilled workers to meet the demand. We’re facing workforce challenges across the state and suffering from low wages.
Their stories informed my “Building a Stronger South Dakota: A Plan for a Stronger South Dakota Economy.” I plan to invest in career and technical training and affordable housing to fill and foster good-paying jobs in South Dakota. I want to build public-private partnerships between industry and tech schools and to encourage innovation in all sectors of our economy.
I’ve heard from South Dakotans nervous about the ever-increasing costs of health care and life-saving prescriptions. In the Senate, I lead the fight for a great deal we left on the table to get more people health insurance and save South Dakota money. We need to have real conversations and take action on issues like these impacting our communities.
None of these priorities can be accomplished until we tackle the issue I hear the most about: government accountability. Folks tell me every single day that they’re worried about the scandals and lack of transparency in Pierre. That’s why I released my “Restoring Trust and Integrity Plan.” Government can’t work if the people it serves don’t trust it, so I’ve outlined my plans for getting big money out of state politics, opening state government records to the public, and shining light on corruption and entrenchment in Pierre.
Issues do matter and policy has real consequences. The stories people tell me every day demonstrate that. That’s why I’ve been listening. That’s why I’ve never let party get in the way of good solutions. There is too much on the line.
Unlike Washington, here in South Dakota we find ways to work with our neighbors. I want to keep it that way. I’ve crafted careful policy plans to address the issues I’ve heard the most about, and I’ll be releasing more in the weeks ahead. I hope you’ll take some time to read them and send me your feedback as we seek solutions that improve our state. I’ll be listening.