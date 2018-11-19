From a law enforcement perspective, the Rapid City Police Department operates in the role of 24/7 caretakers for the most vulnerable within our homeless population. We get called to resolve situations involving those who are not in a position to properly care for themselves multiple times a day, and at all hours of the night and day. In many cases, their circumstances are perpetuated by mental health and substance abuse issues. In a short term sense, our officers are out there to ensure these vulnerable members of our community remain safe on a daily basis.
In a larger sense though, we want to work to make sure there are easily accessible resources for these individuals to address the root issues which keep them from leading more stable lives. That's why we are dedicated to helping Rapid City Collective Impact and the Pennington County Care Campus in their goal to provide resources for sustainable and long-term solutions to help our homeless population.
A typical government response to such large scale social problems is to slowly but surely increase budgets for services in law enforcement (city and county), corrections (county and state), detox services (county), court systems (county and state), and indigent health care (county, state). Many of these entities receive additional federal support. It's palatable because it's not as noticeable when the increased expense is spread over at least four different taxing bodies. Unfortunately at the end of the day, it's expensive and ineffective to cause needed change.
It's time to seek transformative change in delivery of these services. By investing in the most vulnerable in our community in a more responsible way, not only will we achieve significant long-term financial savings for government, we will more importantly provide services to our most vulnerable in a more humanitarian way. I say this with full confidence after observing a similar transformation in San Antonio, Texas, that has very clearly reduced crime and disorder related to homelessness in their city, and at the same time has reduced the financial burden for their government.
It's clear that no one organization will solve homelessness in our community, but for the first time ever, Rapid City is finally seeing a major collaborative effort to consolidate resources in order to have a more directed and targeted approach to provide solutions for those wishing to break the cycles of homelessness. Rapid City has a unique history that unfortunately includes oppression and division that is correlated to our disproportionately Native American homeless populous.
We have an opportunity to turn a corner and ensure those that are most vulnerable, the majority of which are Native American, are cared for in a better way. I encourage the Vision Fund Committee to allow the City of Rapid City to invest in this important and historic endeavor that will impact our city in a responsible and radically compassionate way for decades to come. I commend Pennington County for taking an important key step by leading the effort to develop the Care Campus. The city now has an opportunity to take this to the finish line by creating a system that eliminates gaps in services.