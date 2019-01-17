YOURS: City closely tracks water system
Recent media reports and editorials concerning water main breaks may leave the public with the impression the city of Rapid City is experiencing increased issues with its water distribution system.
In reality, the city isn’t experiencing an excessive amount of water main breaks or water loss. South Dakota winters, with their numerous freeze-thaw cycles, result in shifting soils, which can cause water main breaks. This poses a persistent challenge to city crews as it does to most communities in cold winter climates. In recent years, the city has made a concentrated effort to notify the public of water main breaks that can disrupt water service and traffic. Thus, this item is more in the public eye.
The city utilizes a detailed and aggressive process when it comes to maintaining an efficient water distribution system. This process emphasizes water leak detection in conjunction with an approach to efficiently repair the system to minimize water service and traffic disruptions to the public.
Water division personnel keep a low profile, but a lot of work goes on behind the scenes:
* The city’s leak detection efforts prioritize areas with older pipes, corrosive soils or where system data indicates unexplained water loss. Prior to 2012, the leak detection surveys were conducted using city forces and equipment. From 2012-2016, the city contracted with a professional leak detection service to conduct leak detection surveys on more than 229 miles (over 1.2 million linear feet) of city water mains. These surveys identified 155 potential leaks; 66 were confirmed and promptly repaired.
* In March 2018, the city contracted with a professional leak detection company to perform satellite imagery of our water systems. The entire 465 miles (nearly 2.5 million linear feet) of the city's water mains were surveyed with 93 potential leaks detected by satellite. Upon ground investigation, 10 actual leaks were confirmed and repaired.
* The city's methods of monitoring its water system include inspection for corrosion while repairing or replacing mains, especially in older areas of the city.
* The city prioritizes capital improvement projects to focus on replacement of aging mains.
* The city utilizes proactive capital improvement projects, such as the Main Street and St. Joseph Street valve replacement project, to address water system corrosion and cathodic protection.
* The city has employed best available technologies (BATs) in leak detection for decades. This includes employing acoustic/sound/sonic amplification leak detection practices since the 1990s. In our continuing proactive efforts, we initiated leak-detection satellite technology in 2018. One article asked why we don’t utilize cameras to inspect the interior of our pipes. Cameras are used extensively in the wastewater field because wastewater pipes have many points of entry (i.e. manholes) and the mains are not pressurized. Drinking water distribution mains are pressurized and closed tightly to avoid contamination. Therefore, water mains are not generally inspected with video cameras.
City residents expect an efficient and high-quality water distribution system. This is a priority and commitment shared by city officials and water division employees. The American Water Works Association says a well-maintained water utility can expect an annual water loss of 10 to 20 percent. Rapid City's annual water loss is within this range. But this doesn't mean we are complacent in working to reduce water loss from our system. Ongoing, diligent water loss reduction efforts have kept the city within this range, and we will continue all economically-feasible efforts to reduce water system losses to the maximum extent practical.
If your group would like to tour one of our water treatment facilities, I encourage you to call us at 394-4162 to schedule a tour.
Jeff Crockett is the water superintendent for Rapid City.