The American public is constantly being told that Social Security is going broke. Why isn’t foreign aid, welfare, or farm subsidies going broke?
We are also constantly being told that Social Security is an entitlement. It is not an entitlement since the employee contributed 6.2 percent of their salary toward Social Security and that amount has been matched by the employer. Congress has not contributed one thin dime to Social Security; on the other hand Congress has raided the Social Security Trust Fund for many of their pet projects. If you want to know what is a true entitlement do some research on Congressional pensions.
On Dec. 26, 2017, I emailed Sens. Thune and Rounds and Rep. Noem five specific questions. Do you participate in the Congressional pension plan? If so, what percentage of your salary do you contribute to the pension plan? How many years must you serve to be vested? At what age can you begin to draw your pension benefit? What is the dollar amount of that benefit? I received emails from each with the message they would address my questions in a quick and timely manner.
Within a few days I received a call from Sen. Thune’s staff. I didn’t get any answers to my questions; however, I was mailed a 16-page booklet on Federal and Congressional pensions.
A couple of days later, I received a call from Rep. Noem’s office, and I did receive some answer to my questions. I was told that she contributed 1.3 percent ($2,262) of her yearly salary to the pension plan and Congress, i.e. the taxpayer, contributed 20.6 percent ($35,844.00) of her yearly salary to the plan. How many hard-working, taxpaying Americans have such a lucrative pension plan other than Congress?
A member of Congress is vested in the Congressional pension plan in five short years and can begin receiving approximately $19,000 a year at the age of 62 with only five years of service. Rep. Noem has contributed $13,572.00 to the Congressional pension plan. How many retirement plans in the United States allow you to recoup your total contribution in one year?
I asked five specific and honest questions. Why is the South Dakota Congressional delegation so reluctant to give me five specific and honest answers?
My research on the Congressional pension plan has shown me the pompous and pampered members of Congress have no problem feeding at the public trough at the taxpayer’s expense. The American Revolution was fought to overthrow the tyranny of the king of England and to eliminate taxation without representation.
Today, we have neither king nor queen; we now have 535 princes and princesses and excessive taxation with representation.