I have a confession to make: Denise Ross was my friend.
Politicians and reporters aren’t supposed to get along, of course. In recent years the tension that should naturally exist between journalists and those they cover has gotten much worse. The causes are obvious.
A few media outlets are little more than cheerleaders for their preferred political party. Their obvious bias convinces those in the other party they can’t get a fair shake from anyone in the media. Politicians exacerbate and play up that friction for political benefit, labeling any piece of unwelcome reporting fake news.
Denise Ross never played those games. She was a brilliant journalist who cared more about the truth than about politics. Her death last week at the age of 48 was a tragedy for her family, her friends and for our state.
Don’t get me wrong, Denise could be a pain. There was plenty of that “natural tension” between reporter and politician in our friendship. She dug into stories I thought weren’t important. She would ask me the same question three or four different ways, trying to uncover a new kernel of truth. She refused to back down from asking me uncomfortable questions. Yes, she was a pain, but she was a pain in the way that reporters are supposed to be a pain.
Journalists don’t exist to serve the government. They exist to serve the public. Denise believed that central truth with her whole heart, and over the course of the last 16 years she made sure I understood its importance, as well.
We didn’t start out as friends, but over time, my respect for her grew. I came to comprehend her commitment to facts, to fairness, to truth. I realized that any mistakes she made weren’t the product of any vendetta or personal political beliefs.
Her mistakes were honest mistakes, made by a talented but imperfect human doing the best she could. Her stories, blog posts, radio interviews and documentary shed light on our world with an unusual insight and effectiveness.
I’m most sad for her husband, David, and their two sons. I saw how she loved them and how she fought and fought and fought to hold off cancer so she could spend more precious time with them.
But I’m also sad for our state — and for our republic. Denise was a talented, honest and hard-working journalist. Most of us (especially politicians) don’t respect or appreciate good journalists like we should.
In our frustration with an unwelcome story, we overlook that an independent media is necessary to hold government, parties and candidates accountable. We disregard that most reporters are good people, doing their best. We forget the importance of subscribing to our local newspaper, so it has the resources to hire talented reporters like Denise Ross — reporters who can be pains. In a good way.