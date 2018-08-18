On Nov. 14, 2016 — just six days after being re-elected to Congress — Kristi Noem transferred $1.6 million from her congressional election funds to a newly formed committee for her run for governor.
Six days after successfully convincing us that she wanted to serve us as our one representative to Congress, she changed her mind about what job she wanted — and out-of-state money is helping to fund it.
Noem’s FEC campaign finance disclosure report for that same time period shows that she received $1,466,300 from donors outside South Dakota ($1,167,316 from out-of-state PACs, $281,589 from out-of-state individuals and $17,395 from out-of-state organizations).
What will these PACs, individuals, and organizations expect to receive for their donations? Were they aware of Ms. Noem’s intentions when making their contributions? This isn’t something that suddenly arises in the six days between re-election to one office and seeking a new job.
During my time in the state Legislature, I had the opportunity to witness and experience first-hand what an active role the governor has in the formation of our laws. Many bills actually originate in the governor’s office — and bills that do are often more difficult to reject or modify the language. This is particularly true when the governor is of the same party as both houses.
The astounding number of dollars invested in the election of a new governor is troubling and reading the long list of out-of-state donors and PACs provides little clarity about what exactly will be expected.
Tax subsidies, or lack of subsidies, encourage or discourage competition from new investments. The laws enacted in our state are supposedly firmly rooted in our values, but whose values will they represent when so many out-of-state interests have been given an interest in this election?
South Dakota should not be for sale — and certainly not for $1.5 million. I plan to give my money and my support to someone who actually represents South Dakota values — Billie Sutton.