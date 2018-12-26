“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” These words were written by George Orwell, a man most famous for his warnings about the authoritarian state. Orwell was reminding us that free societies must protect the right of their members to have and express unpopular, even offensive, views.
Nowhere is that freedom more important than on college campuses. And while the fight for free speech at our public universities is far from over, South Dakota students voicing unpopular opinions now have greater protections for their right to voice them.
In recent years, groups such as mine have stood fast against attempts to curtail freedom of speech on college campuses. These efforts culminated in the South Dakota Board of Regents approving strong speech protections for students.
The most significant aspect of the new policy is the “Commitment to Freedom of Expression,” which specifically affirmed that all viewpoints, even those some deem offensive, have the right to be heard: “Viewpoints may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the institutions’ community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed. Controversial speech and robust debate are expected and valued at the institutions.”
This decision is a sorely needed victory for those who cherish freedom of speech. There have been numerous examples of students, professors and speakers being muzzled because their views are at odds with some or most of the students on their campuses.
In 2017, biology professor Bret Weinstein at Evergreen State College objected to a proposal for white students and faculty members to stay off campus for a day. He was promptly harassed by students as a racist and, along with his wife (who is also a professor), driven off campus.
Also last year, students from a Black Lives Matter chapter at the College of William and Mary interrupted an American Civil Liberties Union official, Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, as she began a speech and prevented her from speaking.
Just a few weeks ago, Rutgers University indefinitely postponed an appearance by Lisa Daftari, an investigative journalist, because of a petition by students that called her an Islamophobe and demanded that she not be allowed to speak.
These incidents of censorship and intimidation run counter to the American ideal of free speech enshrined in the First Amendment. Thomas Jefferson expressed these ideals when he said that those with unpopular opinions should “stand undisturbed as monuments of the safety with which error of opinion may be tolerated where reason is left free to combat it.”
The great irony is that the impulse to muzzle free speech hurts the people it is meant to protect. By sheltering certain students from what they consider to be hateful speech, administrators not only violate the constitutionally guaranteed rights of those they are silencing, but also deprive the listeners of exposure to a wider array of viewpoints. Students who never encounter a contrary opinion or never have their beliefs challenged miss out on the opportunity to consider all sides of an issue, to sharpen their own arguments and to learn to think critically -- skills that, traditionally, were developed in higher education.
AFP saw this trend and worked with various officials at the local and state levels to increase free speech protections for students. Earlier this year, South Dakota lawmakers considered two bills (SB 198 and HB 1073) that increased protections in the state’s public schools. Although they were defeated, they spurred on the Board of Regents’ recent policy changes.
Although challenges to free speech remain, the announcement by the Board of Regents is a crucial — and hard-earned — victory for the First Amendment, for our students and for all South Dakotans.