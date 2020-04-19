Community branding, more important than ever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While communities certainly have more on their minds these days, it is never too early to start thinking how your community is going to position yourself moving forward post virus. If your community has never really focused on their brand, now is the time to start thinking about that. With the whole travel market undergoing a massive shift, your local brand will be more critical now than ever before. How others view your community will be the difference between prospering and struggling in the future.

Why do we need a brand or what good does it do for us? Compare your community to a ship; a community without a brand is much like a ship without a rudder. Your brand is critical if you wish to compete in the ever more increasingly competitive community job and tourism attraction game.

What is a brand? A brand is a perception; it isn’t a cute slogan or logo. It is what people think of you, it is not what you think of yourself, unless of course those two go hand-in-hand. Too often, communities create brands upon how they view themselves. This can cause disconnects with the very people they are trying to attract to their community. The most successful brands promote emotion, excitement and feeling. Brands create the why, not the location or the activity.