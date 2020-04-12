Competing Locally in the Digital Age

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deepak Chopra once said, “All great changes are preceded by chaos.” Our businesses are certainly in a C19 world dominated by chaos. I can’t help but think we are also on the precipice of great and unprecedented change.

Before we get into a few “must do” digital items, let me stress a most critical single element. Now is the time for local businesses to build and/or upgrade your website without hesitation. Many businesses have been forced to shut their doors for a month, maybe more. Don’t let precious time go to waste. View this time as a gift, be pro-active, and seize this opportunity. First, get your PPP application submitted. Next, here are some simple things local businesses can do to seize this opportunity and become more relevant once normalcy resumes.

First, even in today’s C19 world, don’t fall for the hype that everything is being done online. Before C19 hit, over 90% of retail was still transacted within the walls of retail establishments. Once things normalize, you can expect comparable shopping patterns will slowly return as people seek interaction. That said, don’t get comfortable because there is still a significant shift afoot towards digital purchases and the current chaos has added to that. Be aware of the patterns in your area and alter your course as needed to assure better store traffic and results.