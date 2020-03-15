Criminal penalties should be removed from Open Meetings Violations

South Dakota has made great strides toward open government since the Open Meetings Commission (“OMC”) was established in 2004. However, criminal penalties for open meetings violations should be removed because they were attached in a questionable manner, they deter prosecutions, they result in inconsistency statewide, and they are not appropriate.

Criminal penalties were attached to open meetings violations in 1990 by Code officials not authorized to make substantive changes to the law when they prepare “clean-up bills” correcting minor errors and inconsistencies in the Code. There is no evidence the Legislature discussed this addition of criminal penalties when they approved the bill.

Criminal penalties deter prosecutions. In the 54 years since SD enacted its open meetings law, there were absolutely no prosecutions. Then in late 2019, the Walworth County Auditor was arrested for violating the open meetings law. This unusual event made headlines across the United States and even reached the London Times.

Lack of prosecutions does not mean no violations occurred. In the 16 years since the OMC was established, 105 complaints were filed. 54 were referred to the OMC, resulting in 35 public reprimands which led to new laws clarifying and refining the open meetings law.