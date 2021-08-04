DAVIS: Lower taxes are boosting South Dakota

Politicians in far away Washington D.C. are very busy these days, debating legislation they haven’t bothered to write yet and planning to spend another $3 or $4 trillion of borrowed money – borrowed from us.

They’ve been at it for more than a year. But what has it done for the country? Trillions gone and all it bought us are lockdowns, shutdowns, and bankruptcies. It makes me glad to live in South Dakota.

While taxpayers elsewhere are looking over their shoulders, wondering who is going to pay for this barrage of spending, our state is thriving. There are several things that we all know, but they should be repeated here and now: We pay no state income tax. We pay no state business tax. We pay no personal property tax.

That is a whole lot of nothing. Yet while the rest of the country seems to be struggling, we’re thriving. For example, the federal infrastructure bill is expected to contain money to build out broadband internet. Broadband has been part of every federal infrastructure proposal I can recall. But where is the infrastructure? They never build it.

Here in our state, we just invested $100 million to build out broadband networks and keep us connected. No federal help needed. And no tax increase either!