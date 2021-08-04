DAVIS: Lower taxes are boosting South Dakota

Politicians in far away Washington D.C. are very busy these days, debating legislation they haven’t bothered to write yet and planning to spend another $3 or $4 trillion of borrowed money – borrowed from us.
They’ve been at it for more than a year. But what has it done for the country? Trillions gone and all it bought us are lockdowns, shutdowns, and bankruptcies. It makes me glad to live in South Dakota.
While taxpayers elsewhere are looking over their shoulders, wondering who is going to pay for this barrage of spending, our state is thriving. There are several things that we all know, but they should be repeated here and now: We pay no state income tax. We pay no state business tax. We pay no personal property tax.
That is a whole lot of nothing. Yet while the rest of the country seems to be struggling, we’re thriving. For example, the federal infrastructure bill is expected to contain money to build out broadband internet. Broadband has been part of every federal infrastructure proposal I can recall. But where is the infrastructure? They never build it.
Here in our state, we just invested $100 million to build out broadband networks and keep us connected. No federal help needed. And no tax increase either!
Meanwhile, we should also be thankful that South Dakota remains open for business. In fact, even amid the worst of the COVID pandemic, Gov. Kristi Noem never ordered businesses to close. We were able to go to work and manage the pandemic, all at the same time. So it’s no surprise that “South Dakota grew at an annual rate of 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020,” as the federal government announced in March. That’s “more than double the national growth rate of 4.3 percent.” Not to brag, but that is faster growth than in any other state. Not paying taxes is paying off for us.
Furthermore, freedom from overbearing taxes goes hand-in-hand with our state’s devotion to freedom in general. There are places in this country where churches were shuttered for more than a year. So much for the Constitution’s guaranteed “freedom of religion.” Many governments would only give worshipers freedom to Zoom. Not here.
Gov. Noem never ordered churches to close. Instead, she allowed people to make their own choices. They made good ones, just as they make good choices about how to invest their own earnings. Instead of funneling cash through a government in Pierre, we can spend it to build a stronger economy and help our churches, families and neighbors.
Our state government is busy doing what governments should do: protecting our fundamental rights. In the last two years, Gov. Noem has signed bills that will protect the unborn, guarantee our land and gun rights, and improve homeschooling. She’s helped make it easier for doctors and nurses to practice here, and we could soon see an influx of skilled medical professionals. Freedom isn’t free, but it works.
In fact, we should get ready to welcome our fellow Americans. When they tire of paying excess taxes for subpar services, South Dakota will be here to welcome them with smiles and freedom.
Originally from Southern California, Lauri Davis, has been a resident of Rapid City since 2016. She is a retired Investigations Program Manager and currently serves as the Vice Chair for the Pennington County Republicans and 2ND VP for the Pennington County Republican Women.