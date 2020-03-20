Downtown revitalization leads community comeback?

I enjoy this quote by W. Edward Deming, “It is not necessary to change, survival isn’t mandatory”. Not all change is good, not all change is bad, it just is. When we review change in the review mirror, we can often evaluate what the ramifications of those changes have been. In the case of most small and mid-sized communities, the change that has taken residents and business away from the city core have certainly opened up new opportunities, but at what cost? Much of this change is a ticking time bomb creating an unsustainable community economic model when measured over the course of decades and future generations.

As we moved away from the urban model of living to a more suburban model of living, on one hand, it has expanded our communities and opportunities. On the other hand, it has also created an uncalculated financial burden that many communities are just now coming to grips with. Let me further explain by using a paragraph that I recently read in Strongtowns by Rachel Quednau.