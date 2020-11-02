DR. BUEHNER: Refusing to wear a mask puts community at risk

Think about how amazing it will be when our headlines and newsfeeds are no longer dominated by COVID-19, when this pandemic is accurately referred to in the past tense. With the recent alarming rise in new infections, it can be hard to remember that no pandemic lasts forever. The most important question we need to ask now is what public health policy best gets us from the bleak present to a post-COVID future?
When coronavirus hit New Zealand, the virus was virtually eliminated from its population of five million in 100 days after implementing a stringent national lockdown and strict travel ban, followed by a meticulous testing and tracing program. Rapid City was able to curtail a surge in infections when it closed restaurants and bars and other businesses in March, but the ordinance was allowed to expire this summer. Following this and the Sturgis rally, the fairs, the concerts, and general complacency that has settled in the community, COVID-19 rates have predictably ballooned.
The economic and social strain caused by prolonged lockdown is measurable and profound. It is clear the United States is well beyond that as a viable public health action, not only from economic and political standpoints, but from epidemiological ones as well. So we are left with strategies aimed at personal and social habits. Social distancing, fastidious handwashing, and mask wearing are strongly recommended by the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. Most recently the physicians of Monument Health Rapid City Hospital passed a resolution calling for an ordinance requiring mask wearing in indoor public places, businesses, and mass gatherings, that was forwarded with a letter of support from the Chief of Staff to the mayor and city council members.
We know that novel coronavirus is transmitted through airborne droplets emanating from the nose and the mouth and that transmission rates increase with prolonged exposure in close proximity in non-circulating air. It is no surprise that the data overwhelmingly shows that avoidance of mass gatherings, social distancing, and universal mask-wearing is highly effective at reducing transmission rates. In the 15 states that initially mandated mask wearing, COVID-19 growth rates reduced significantly. In countries with government-supported mask wearing, per capita death rates increased just 8% compared with 54% in countries not wearing masks. An international data compendium showed nearly perfect correlation between early universal masking and suppression of daily infection growth rates. They concluded that if 80-90% of the population had masked immediately, the virus might have been eliminated in several months.
There are no pharmaceuticals on the horizon to treat or prevent COVID-19. Public health policy must rely on non-pharmaceutical strategies for the foreseeable future. The economic calamity that we face renders a national lockdown dangerous and politically untenable, and it is simply too late for that. Social distancing can be difficult, impractical, or impossible, especially in the absence of public will to forego mass gatherings and eschew close contact in social and business settings. But mask wearing is neither difficult nor expensive. It just requires near-universal compliance.
Many local businesses already require masks and make them available at the door, but many others do not. Those that argue that requiring a mask in public places infringes on their personal freedom do not take issue with the requirement to wear shoes or shirts, yet these requirements offer little health protection. Like not smoking in public places and driving on the right side of the road, wearing a mask represents nothing more than protecting others from harm. And a mask wearing mandate would put local businesses already requiring masks on an equal footing with their less responsible competitors.
There has been an unprecedented amount of confusion about this public heath crisis, partially due to changing guidelines from new information, but also from intentional misinformation distributed on social media and cable news. Politicization of public health policy is a symptom of a greater societal sickness, a topic for another column. But as the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation stated, “People need to know that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk.”
Marvin Buehner MD has practiced ObGyn in Rapid City since 1993. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine and completed residencies in Family Medicine and Obsterics and Gynecology.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.