DR. BUEHNER: Refusing to wear a mask puts community at risk

Think about how amazing it will be when our headlines and newsfeeds are no longer dominated by COVID-19, when this pandemic is accurately referred to in the past tense. With the recent alarming rise in new infections, it can be hard to remember that no pandemic lasts forever. The most important question we need to ask now is what public health policy best gets us from the bleak present to a post-COVID future?

When coronavirus hit New Zealand, the virus was virtually eliminated from its population of five million in 100 days after implementing a stringent national lockdown and strict travel ban, followed by a meticulous testing and tracing program. Rapid City was able to curtail a surge in infections when it closed restaurants and bars and other businesses in March, but the ordinance was allowed to expire this summer. Following this and the Sturgis rally, the fairs, the concerts, and general complacency that has settled in the community, COVID-19 rates have predictably ballooned.