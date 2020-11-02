DR. MICHAEL: Masks for Prevention of COVID-19 Transmission

Multiple readers responded to my letter on 16 October summarizing an article in the Annals of Internal Medicine on 6 October 2020 by Chou, et al. The article reported on evidence for effectiveness of face masks for prevention of transmission of respiratory viral infections including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 hereafter), SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV and influenza viruses. There were 4 common concerns.
Concern # 1. That I reported in a misleading way the number of studies reviewed by Chou, et al.
Response. That is my fault and I apologize to readers. I should more accurately have chosen my words, to wit: Of 1,742 studies of the use of face masks in the world literature, 39 studies dealt with prevention of transmission of respiratory viral infection and were judged relevant for review. 18 were randomized, controlled trials (RCTs) and 21 were observational studies (OS). The majority (11 of 18) of RCTs were judged to be of good quality, the remainder of fair quality. There were “important” methodological limitations noted with all the observational studies.
Concern #2. The review had no studies of mask effectiveness in community settings for COVID-19.
Response. The concern is true. The use of masks to prevent respiratory viral infection is not a question for which studies must address specific viruses. The question is a mechanical one: Do masks prevent the passage of infectious respiratory aerosol droplets to the wearer or to the surroundings from the wearer? Demonstration of effect or lack thereof for COVID-19 would be nice but is very likely not necessary to draw valid conclusions.
In the review by Chou, et al, community settings were better studied compared to health care settings. In 13 (RCTS) of influenza (17,126 subjects), “moderate-strength” evidence demonstrated no difference between masks and no masks in community settings. In 3 OS (2,857 subjects) of SARS-CoV-1 and MERS CoV, “low-strength” evidence suggested that use of masks “may possibly” reduce transmission in community settings.
Concern #3. Many readers are under the impression that COVID-19 is much more dangerous than influenza, from 5 to 28 times as dangerous.
Response. The U.S. and the World were immunologically naïve versus COVID-19 at the start of the 2019-20 flu season (1 October to 1 June in the U.S.). The mortality rate of 0.062% (203,000/330,000,000) for COVID-19 through 30 September is approximately 4 times greater than flu mortality in a typical flu season (0.014%, 45,000/330,000,000).
However, at least equally dangerous has been our response to COVID-19. Regardless of whether lockdowns and social distancing have flattened the epidemic curve and lowered mortality, we have seen a devastating impact on public health. Unintended public health effects include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health. We and our children will experience increased excess mortality, with working class and younger members of society potentially shouldering the greatest burden.
In 2020, the population of the U.S. is no longer immunologically naive to influenza. Over 2/3 of the highest risk population (>65 y/o) is immunized annually and virtually the entire population of the U.S. has been exposed to multiple strains of influenza over many years. Despite these factors in our favor, 30,000 to 50,000 people continue to die annually from influenza. Influenza pandemic risk still exists for new strains of influenza virus that may emerge.
In contrast to COVID-19, influenza is more active among young adults age 18 to 64. In the 2018-2019 flu season, people between 18 and 64 accounted for 35% of influenza hospitalizations and 25% of all influenza deaths. The mortality among young adults (18 to 64) due to COVID-19 from February 2020 to October 2020 is less than 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Concern #4. My Politics.
Response. I have discussed COVID-19 apolitically. Politicization of the pandemic is being conducted well enough elsewhere. I have presented a summary of available data for use of face masks. New, perhaps better, data may be available within the next year or so.
My goal has been to suggest that public policy mandates should ideally be based on data that justifies further reducing individual choice in our highly regulated society. Public policy based on inadequate information during the past 8 months has had substantial negative effects on short- and long-term public health and the economy. We have seen at least one-third of our annual GDP ($7T) lost, not to mention additional federal appropriations to rescue local governments, businesses, and families.
As I have since February this year, I continue to advocate for a more refined approach to combat COVID-19 that encourages symptomatic people to remain at home, protects the most vulnerable and allows the rest of society to return to normal life.
Rodney Michael is a retired Infectious Diseases physician. He spent 20-years in the Army as a clinical infectious diseases consultant at Army medical centers and the last 20-years as a leader of Infectious Diseases Research for the Department of Defense.
