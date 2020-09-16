DR. MUELLER: Consequences must be considered in their entirety

“The preponderance of evidence indicates that children and adolescents are less likely to be symptomatic and less likely to have severe disease resulting from SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition, children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection.”

If you examine the data nationwide and even worldwide, we are seeing very few pediatric hospitalizations and even less pediatric deaths. In New York, for example, a state of 16 million people, there have only been 15 pediatric deaths, and most of these children had severe underlying medical conditions. Locally in South Dakota, we have not seen any deaths related to COVID in children and very few hospitalizations.

Also, in response to the concern of children transmitting COVID to those who are at high risk, we have not seen that this has been a major issue. In fact, at this time, there has not been a reported case of a child under 10 transmitting it to another person, regardless of age.

What I have seen is a profound effect on the mental health of children. We have seen in our community increased depression, anxiety, and suicide. The AAP’s recent guidelines has also addressed this issue.