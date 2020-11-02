DR. WEILAND: Masks protect lives and save businesses

This is in response to Rodney Michael's letter to the editor in regard to his interpretation of an article published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on October 6, 2020 noting that there was “no substantial evidence in that mask use in community settings prevents transmission of viral respiratory infections.” Rather, Dr. Michael indicated that masks were warranted solely for “high-risk” health care settings where they “might possibly be associated with protection.”
Dr. Michael misleads in his opinion to purport that mask wearing in the general public setting provides no protection from COVID spread. This position is sadly mistaken.
Early in the pandemic, it was recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that anyone with symptoms should wear a face covering prior to isolation as to reduce the spread through respiratory droplets. As more people studied the disease, it became scientifically supported that people can spread the virus without experiencing symptoms and covering both the mouth and nose serve two purposes: first, it protects the wearer against inhalation of the virus and second, it prevents exposing others from infectious particles (aerosols that come through talking, and droplets through a sneeze or cough).
The authors admit that currently there are no studies to evaluated masks for prevention of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infections in community settings. However, that does not support that masks do not prevent the spread of this disease to an individual. The article also stated there were 3 observational studies evaluating masks and SARS-1 risk as well as MERS-CoV risk in the community setting and noted that “wearing a mask was associated with a decreased risk” not only in the community, but household contacts as well.
The authors of the article in the Annals concluded that “Evidence on mask effectiveness for respiratory infection prevention is stronger in healthcare than community settings.” One can surmise that this is logical because people working in healthcare wear masks for entire shifts of work. But Dr. Michael is wrong to state the authors’ concluded there is “no substantial evidence ” that masks in the community don't protect individuals.
As a practicing internal medicine physician in this community for over 22 years, I take issue with the opinion this virus is “no worse than influenza.” In the last two weeks alone, our community has seen more deaths than in all of last year's flu season. This is a pandemic and if everyone would care for each other enough to mask, the reward over the next few months to life and to our economy would be well worth the inconvenience.
The time is now to wear a mask not for yourself, but for your neighbor and community and to limit social gatherings. Our efforts to reduce mortality and morbidity can work hand-in-hand with economic vitality. Giving our citizens confidence by masking is an easy way to protect lives and save businesses.
Dr. Kevin J. Weiland is an associate professor with the Sanford School of Medicine of the University of South Dakota. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and currently practices at the Rapid City Medical Center.
