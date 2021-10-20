DRURY: Teach a man to fish

“If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” The origin of this proverb is uncertain, but the implications are immense. Simple changes in the proverb from “give” to “teach” are the long-term differences between “a day” and “a lifetime”.

This proverb meshes nicely with how one can view panhandling.

Panhandling is a form of free speech. Freedom of speech is a right that we are all entitled to in the First Amendment. “Panhandlers have the right their free speech; however, a person is not allowed to hinder or obstruct another person’s free passage on public streets after there is physical evidence that they have consumed alcohol, marijuana or any controlled drug or substance pursuant to Rapid City Ordinance 12.12.020).”

Many of us have experienced panhandling in Rapid City. When you bring up the subject you’ll probably hear several - even scary - first-hand experiences. Do we see more panhandlers now than ever before? Why? Is it due to hard economic times or because it’s profitable for them?

Driving around you might see them on major street corners, at major big box stores, or near grocery stores. Maybe you’ve encountered them while shopping, eating or walking downtown. Whose heart strings don't ping when you see someone who is down and out proclaiming to need money for food or seeking employment? Is the real answer to roll down your window and shell out a few dollars or to drop your extra change into out-stretched hands?

What are your options when you feel like you are being harassed on the street for money, or for that matter if you are just feeling those heart strings ping? I would strongly suggest that you do not give money directly to the asker. Instead, consider giving money to your favorite non-profit that helps the poor, unemployed or hungry on a daily basis. Give your money to where it will do the most good on a year-long basis.

We may see some proposed state legislation in 2022 similar to the Restaurant Meals Program in Arizona. This would allow EBT funds for the elderly , disabled and homeless to be utilized at restaurants and grocery store deli sections. It would be a completely optional program for the businesses.

Giving cash directly to the panhandler may only feed them for a day, or even provides money for an addiction. Funds given to entities like the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Love Inc., your local church, Salvation Army, or other similar nonprofits can help those in need of assistance and provide them lifetime benefits.

Please, don’t give money (a fish) directly to panhandlers, give to your charity of choice that can teach them lifelong skills (how to fish).

Becky Drury is a former Rapid City Council member and is a current Representative for State House District 32.

