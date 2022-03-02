DRURY: The official quilt of South Dakota

Her name is Dignity. She stands watch over the Missouri River in Chamberlain holding a Star Quilt that shimmers with the breeze.

Millions of people fall under her gaze every year. Traveling down I-90 you can see this cultural landmark. Flowing behind this iconic sculpture is one of the best examples of a Star Quilts in South Dakota, certainly the largest and one of the loveliest.

A decade ago, I decided to learn how to quilt. I didn’t grow up sewing, but it was highly recommended during my grade school years in 4-H that everyone (me) would sew a project for the county fair. Well, my mom ended up sewing an apron and “we” received a blue ribbon. Mom deserved much more than that for her efforts to teach me how to run that Singer sewing machine. Fast forward several decades, now I appreciate the technical aspects of quilting the accurate cutting and seam stitches, the compilation of the pattern and the tenacity that goes into producing quilts.

During a quilting trip last summer, I noticed that Nebraska has an official State quilt block. A thread of an idea started. Why not bring forth recognition for the craftsmanship of quilters across SD? I could think of no better quilt to better represent South Dakota than the Star Quilt.

Patterns for this quilt are composed of small diamond pieces sewn together to create a large eight-point star that encompasses the entire quilt top. These quilts grew out of the tradition of Lakota, Nakota, Dakota warriors being honored when they returned from a battle, hunt, or vision quest.

Star Quilts represent honor and generosity to the Lakota people. They may be used to mark events, such as births, honoring those who have passed, high school graduations, weddings, and many other achievements. You can find Star Quilts hanging in schools, city halls, courthouses, churches, and businesses throughout South Dakota.

The artistic work put into these quilts is truly a reflection of the skill of these quilters. These are some of the most beautiful works of art in our state. Each quilter chooses their own color schemes and designs.

This Legislative session I brought HCR 6001 (House Concurrent Resolution) opining that the Star Quilt be recognized as the official quilt of South Dakota. HCR 6001 passed both the House of Representatives and Senate in February.

The Star Quilt recognizes our Lakota, Nakota, Dakota culture, artists, and quilters. It truly is the official quilt of South Dakota.

Becky Drury is a former Rapid City Council member and is a current Representative for State House District 32.

