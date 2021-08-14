DRURY: Youth City Council and Legislative Page Program provide opportunities

In our current political climate it seems like the only thing we can agree on is that we don’t agree on everything. This is fine, but do we understand how the processes work that cause those disagreements.

The popular proverb “knowledge is power” is often attributed to Francis Bacon. If the proverb is true, there are at least two excellent ways for our students to become more knowledgeable on how the processes work at the city and state levels.

Personally, I served a three-year term on the Rapid City Common Council and 2020 was my first year in the SD House of Representatives. Both the council and state legislature offer great governmental opportunities for our high school students.

The Rapid City Youth City Council started meeting in January of 2020. This eighteen member body is made up of students between the ages of 14-18. Meetings are held once a month and the students serve a two year term. October 31, 2021 is the next application deadline. Contact Kristin Kiner at 605-310-4400 or email Kristin.Kiner@K12.sd.us for more information.