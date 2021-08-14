DRURY: Youth City Council and Legislative Page Program provide opportunities

In our current political climate it seems like the only thing we can agree on is that we don’t agree on everything. This is fine, but do we understand how the processes work that cause those disagreements.
The popular proverb “knowledge is power” is often attributed to Francis Bacon. If the proverb is true, there are at least two excellent ways for our students to become more knowledgeable on how the processes work at the city and state levels.
Personally, I served a three-year term on the Rapid City Common Council and 2020 was my first year in the SD House of Representatives. Both the council and state legislature offer great governmental opportunities for our high school students.
The Rapid City Youth City Council started meeting in January of 2020. This eighteen member body is made up of students between the ages of 14-18. Meetings are held once a month and the students serve a two year term. October 31, 2021 is the next application deadline. Contact Kristin Kiner at 605-310-4400 or email Kristin.Kiner@K12.sd.us for more information.
The SD Legislative page program is another excellent opportunity for junior or senior high school students. The pages receive a firsthand look at our legislative process while serving seven to ten days in the House of Representatives or Senate. Pages are valuable assets during the legislative session. Students should expect to be busy, enjoy meeting with staff and legislators, and to have fun. Early applications are encouraged. The final deadline is October 22, 2021. A state legislature must sponsor each page.
If students are uncertain who to ask for their sponsorship, they can go to sdlegislature.gov and click on the Find My Legislature tab. The sponsor does not need to live in the same district as the student. For more information contact the Legislative Research Council at 605-773-3251. The sdlegislature.gov site has the application, FAQ’s and general information about the page program. The SD Legislature also has internships for college level students.
Both the page and youth council programs are competitive applications. Students that participate may never run for public office. But once they learn the process first-hand and become knowledgeable they have the power to use that information for the good of their community. Hopefully, these experiences will not only provide insight on how local and state governments operate, but may also provide insights for future careers.
We may not agree on all the issues. However, I do believe that these programs are opportunities for our students that will in the long run make us an even better community.
Becky Drury is a former Rapid City Council member and is a current Representative for State House District 32.